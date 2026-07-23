Uncle Waffles and Kelvin Momo represented South African amapiano at Drake's exclusive invitation-only NOCTA Manor event in New York

Photos and videos from the event quickly spread online, with fans celebrating the duo's global recognition and success

Their appearance is another sign that amapiano continues to gain international attention through collaborations and high-profile events

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Uncle Waffles and Kelvin Momo attended Drake's invitation-only NOCTA Manor event in New York.

Source: Instagram

South African amapiano stars Uncle Waffles and Kelvin Momo have added another major international moment to their growing careers after attending Drake's exclusive NOCTA Manor event. The invitation-only gathering brought together influential names from music, fashion and sport, with the pair spotted rubbing shoulders with the Canadian superstar during the luxury experience in New York.

SA stars join Drake's exclusive guest list

In a report by Bona Magazine Uncle Waffles and Kelvin Momo were among a select group of guests invited to NOCTA Manor, an exclusive event linked to Drake's NOCTA brand. The experience brought together artists, athletes and creatives for a luxury gathering centred on music, fashion and culture.

Their attendance placed two of South Africa's biggest amapiano exports alongside some of the entertainment industry's most recognisable figures, highlighting the genre's growing influence on the global stage.

Fans celebrate amapiano's global reach

Pictures and clips from the event quickly made the rounds on social media, where fans praised Uncle Waffles and Kelvin Momo for representing South Africa internationally. Many described the moment as another proud milestone for amapiano, a genre that continues to break into new markets and attract global audiences.

Supporters also applauded the artists for consistently flying the country's flag high through international bookings and appearances.

See photos from the event in the Instagram post below:

Amapiano continues its international rise

The amapiano stars' appearance at NOCTA Manor had South Africans celebrating another global win.

Source: Instagram

The appearance at NOCTA Manor adds to a growing list of international achievements for both stars. Uncle Waffles has built a strong global profile through performances across Europe, North America and beyond, while Kelvin Momo's music continues to reach listeners outside South Africa.

Their invitation to one of Drake's most exclusive events reflects amapiano's growing cultural impact and shows that South African talent continues to earn recognition on the world stage.

Uncle Waffles expands amapiano's global influence

Previously Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles continues to elevate amapiano's international profile after releasing Amapiano Mix Vol. 4 on Apple Music. The DJ and producer described the project as a celebration of the genre's growth and a showcase of South African talent, featuring a carefully curated selection of tracks that highlight amapiano's evolving sound.

Fans praised the mix, with many applauding her efforts to introduce the genre to a wider global audience.

Source: Briefly News