Kelvin Momo has released seven studio albums, and they have all collectively amassed massive numbers

One of these albums is Ntsako , which recently won Amapiano Album of the Year

Fans took to Instagram, congratulating Kelvin Momo for his mounting success

Amapiano Star Kelvin Momo has won the amapiano album of the year accolade.

Congratulations are in order as Kelvin Momo has won the album of the year accolade.

The amapiano star, who shocked fans when an unknown man was seen kissing him in viral video, won the accolade for his album Ntsako.

The Tsonga name 'ntsako' aptly lived up to its meaning (happiness; joy) as it has undoubtedly brough happiness and joy not only to the muso but his fanbase as well.

The Instagram announcement came from the account @thesamas_, and it read:

Global dominance. Local roots. The Log Drum King has been crowned! Congratulations to Kelvin Momo - Ntsako for the Best Amapiano Album! SAMA31 sponsored by the Motsepe Foundation."

See the announcements and fan interactions below:

Fans congratulate the muso

Given the magnitude of the accolade, many a fan has congratulated the musician and asked that he keeps it up.

@readasoul said, simply:

"well done, brother 🔥.

2jugaz wrote:

"Deserved brother!"

Another user, @tulong.x, affirmed:

"Well deserved🙏🏽."

User, @jaydeehastings, saw it as a collective win, writing:

User, @andrew_.archives acknowledge the journey, commenting:

"Finally 😭. After many years and hard work your work has paid off

@khutso_matsheka gave a small review and wrote:

"He really cooked."

Kelvin Momo is not always a fan favourite

While his latest accolade has earned him a beloved spot among fans, the muso is equally capable of making his fans less than pleased.

When Kelvin Momo went on a hiatus when he was supposed to perform at Sun City Resort, fans were livid.

Fans of the star may have been disappointed but they were not surprised as the artist also made headlines in May 2025, when fans worried that he wouldn't make it to the Red Bull Symphonic.

Who is Kelvin Momo?

Born Thato Kelvin Ledwaba and known professionally as Kelvin Momo, he is a prominent South African music producer, DJ, and songwriter.

Kelvin Momo is widely recognised as a leading figure in the "private school amapiano" sub-genre.

This sub-genre is known for its soulful, deep, and jazz-influenced groove that blends melodic elements with house and lounge sounds.

His debut album, Momo's Private School (2020), is considered a landmark for the sub-genre. Subsequent acclaimed albums include Ivy League (2021), Amukelani (2022), and recent 2024 releases Sewe and Ntsako, some of which have achieved platinum status and nominations for awards.

Prior to his current win for Ntsako, he has won multiple awards, including Best Amapiano Album at the 2023 Metro FM Music Awards for Amukelani and a SAMA for Ntsako.

Amapiano Star Kelvin Momo pioneered the private school amapiano sound. Image: Kelvin Momo

Kelvin Momo is not a stranger to winning

Kelvin Momo has previously dominated the Spotify charts, with all seven of his studio albums having collectively broken records.

In a previous report by Briefly News, it was published that Kelvin Momo released his latest masterpiece Thato Ya Modimo, which broke a new national record, just 11 days after it was released.

