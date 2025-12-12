South African controversial Musa Khawula recently made fun of the reality TV star, Madam Evodia

The gossipmonger shared a picture of the former RHOJ cast member without any makeup on his social media page

Many netizens were in awe of Khawula's bravery to make fun of the star, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Bathong, Musa Khawula's bravery needs to be studied at Harvard! The controversial blogger and gossipmonger took a swipe at the popular reality TV star Madam Evodia.

On Friday, 12 December 2025, Khawula decided to post a picture of the former Real Housewives of Johannesburg on his X (formerly Twitter) page and roasted her facial features and teeth, leaving many netizens stunned by his boldness in not fearing the consequences of his words.

However, this isn't the first time Musa has way out of the line to insult or paint a public figure in a negative light, as in November 2025, he accused Mihlali Ndamase of using black magic to further her career.

Fans react to Musa dragging Madam

Shortly after the star made fun of the reality TV star on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@destinyzee said:

"House of Johannesburg Musa, I believe these people pay you to write about them nyeke phela."

@melelo_x wrote:

"And this is really how veneers fall off, but our baddies aren’t ready for that conversation yet."

@HermainExcel commented:

"Musa, how do you sleep at night? You're not well in your head, every day attacking unsuspecting people who have no beef with you."

@thebheartedbgel responded:

"She’s soon going to fix her teeth because what is this caption."

@cutiie_sniggles replied:

"She needs to accept that she’s ageing now."

A look at times Musa Khawula made claims about celebs

A video of Musa Khawula resurfaces

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula commenting on actress Sonia Mbele's son's alleged crimes resurfaced.

The controversial blogger, who was in jail at that time, addressed Donell's GBV allegations when Khawula and Mbele were both arrested.

