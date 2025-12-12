Musa Khawula Makes Fun of Former ‘RHOJ’ Star Madam Evodia’s Makeup-Free Picture
- South African controversial Musa Khawula recently made fun of the reality TV star, Madam Evodia
- The gossipmonger shared a picture of the former RHOJ cast member without any makeup on his social media page
- Many netizens were in awe of Khawula's bravery to make fun of the star, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Bathong, Musa Khawula's bravery needs to be studied at Harvard! The controversial blogger and gossipmonger took a swipe at the popular reality TV star Madam Evodia.
On Friday, 12 December 2025, Khawula decided to post a picture of the former Real Housewives of Johannesburg on his X (formerly Twitter) page and roasted her facial features and teeth, leaving many netizens stunned by his boldness in not fearing the consequences of his words.
However, this isn't the first time Musa has way out of the line to insult or paint a public figure in a negative light, as in November 2025, he accused Mihlali Ndamase of using black magic to further her career.
See the post below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Fans react to Musa dragging Madam
Shortly after the star made fun of the reality TV star on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@destinyzee said:
"House of Johannesburg Musa, I believe these people pay you to write about them nyeke phela."
@melelo_x wrote:
"And this is really how veneers fall off, but our baddies aren’t ready for that conversation yet."
@HermainExcel commented:
"Musa, how do you sleep at night? You're not well in your head, every day attacking unsuspecting people who have no beef with you."
@thebheartedbgel responded:
"She’s soon going to fix her teeth because what is this caption."
@cutiie_sniggles replied:
"She needs to accept that she’s ageing now."
A look at times Musa Khawula made claims about celebs
- South African DJ and producer Murdah Bongz finally broke his silence to address Musa Khawula's claims, accusing him of cheating on his wife, DJ Zinhle.
- In October 2025, Khawula landed himself in legal trouble after shipping Connie Ferguson with a popular businessman. The allegations have prompted a cease-and-desist letter from Nchabeleng’s legal team, with the risk of court action looming.
- In September 2025, Musa faced heavy backlash after he made some rude remarks about the popular comedian Mpho Popps' daughter on social media.
- In November 2025, the gossipmonger also started drama among netizens on social media after he shared a post about Black Coffee's mother's "boy mom" behaviour.
Former 'Scandal!' actress Masasa Mbangeni bags Honors Degree in Dramatic Arts, SA celebrates her win
A video of Musa Khawula resurfaces
In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula commenting on actress Sonia Mbele's son's alleged crimes resurfaced.
The controversial blogger, who was in jail at that time, addressed Donell's GBV allegations when Khawula and Mbele were both arrested.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za