Murdah Bongz appears to have finally broken his silence to address the infamous Musa Khawula

This, after the controversial gossipmonger spread rumours about Bongz cheating on his wife, DJ Zinhle, and his response had fans asking questions

However, some people remain sceptical about the allegations and took to the comment section to share their thoughts

South African DJ and producer Murdah Bongz finally broke his silence amid the ongoing cheating rumours against him.

The former Black Motion member was accused of cheating on his wife, DJ Zinhle, with a younger woman.

This, according to gossipmonger Musa Khawula, who has been known to stir up drama and spread unverified rumours about public figures on social media, including Connie Ferguson and Groovin Nchabeleng.

As the topic remains an ongoing conversation online, Murdah and Zinhle ignored the drama and instead focused on their family and careers - until recently.

Khawula went on to fire shots at Zinhle, accusing her of infidelity, with claims that she was involved with a known businessman.

Taking to their Instagram pages on Saturday, 8 November 2025, it's clear that the couple was fed up with the allegations and decided to take matters into their own hands.

Zinhle posted an AI-generated video of Musa Khawula lip-syncing to her song, Sorry, while awkwardly apologising. She captioned it "apology accepted," sarcastically accepting the blogger's apology, though he never directly made amends. Still, he later deleted the Twitter (X) posts.

Bongs, real name Bongani Mohosana, also shared the video on his TikTok page.

The video was meant to mock the claims and Musa Khawula. However, more and more people remain sceptical about the unfounded rumours, as well as Musa's "apology."

Briefly News contacted Musa Khawula for a comment, but no response was received at the time of publishing. This is a developing story.

Watch Musa Khawula's AI-generated apology video below.

Social media erupts over Murdah Bongz video

Online users speculated that DJ Zinhle was the one who posted the videos. Read some of their comments below.

by_greatest said:

"DJ Zinhle is the one who posted the apology video on Murdah’s Instagram! Brother Mordah would never do that!"

elama_ntungwa speculated:

"Zinhle kidnapped Murdah’s phone, ngeke!"

Outie_Egrend wrote:

"She's managing both accounts."

BhekisiphoBheb5 joked:

"Murdah Bongz is probably looking for his phone to withdraw the apology. We stand with a brother in these trying times."

Midzunozakivu claimed:

"That is practically impossible for a man to do."

unathi_noraji suspected:

"It could be that DJ Zinhle opened Murdah Bongz's Instagram and posted it herself. Then she also posted on her own account."

As it stands, the court of public opinion remains sceptical about both Musa Khawula's apology and his unfounded rumours. While many fans continue to support DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz, the online community at large believes Musa Khawula rarely lies, citing his past reports of risking his life and freedom to spill tea.

However, like many cases before this, the claims remain unverified rumours, with no direct confirmation from the couple.

