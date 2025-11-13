DJ Zinhle reacted to the comments she had been receiving about her husband, Murdah Bongz's alleged affairs

She pleaded to be left alone, saying she can't deal with the constant harassment on social media

This comes after Murdah was accused of having extramarital affairs, and online users speculate that Zinhle is attempting to use humour to mask her hurt

DJ Zinhle sent an urgent plea to her supporters. Images: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

South African DJ Zinhle is finding it hard to escape the drama and attention from her husband, Murdah Bongz's cheating scandal.

With his alleged affairs dominating online news channels, Zinhle's social media have been erupting with comments from people asking about her well-being and pressing her for a statement.

While it's clear that she's not willing to directly address the scandal involving her hubby, she reacted to the constant attention she's receiving from her followers and blogs, saying her "life is lit."

"This week has been busy, my life right now is lit, and you guys are fetching me! I thought it would end, but you guys activated the next level; you're punishing me online."

Zinhle posted a TikTok video on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, pleading with the online community and those looking for gossip to "leave me alone" while her song with Murdah, Pepe Remix, played in the background.

DJ Zinhle pleaded with fans to leave her alone after Murdah Bongz was accused of cheating on her. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, as she goes another day attempting to defuse the situation, her husband has yet to respond to the scandal.

Despite several women coming forward with alleged proof of Murdah Bongz's infidelity, the former Black Motion member has chosen instead to focus on his career.

He is currently working on new music and performing, and appears disinterested in addressing the ongoing allegations.

Watch DJ Zinhle's video below.

Social media reacts to DJ Zinhle's plea

South Africans speculated that the allegations had upset DJ Zinhle more than she was letting on. Read some of their comments below.

PnGaomphe said:

"She's going through it shame, very much in denial."

Cyamthanda_ wrote:

"Poor thing is going through the most. I know this stage."

ndumnyandu added:

"She's in pain."

Gab_lenyora claimed:

"She's hurt; her voice sounds like she's been crying

Fans believe that DJ Zinhle may be hurt and urged her to stop addressing the allegations. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others urged Zinhle to stop addressing the allegations.

Kay_20005 said:

"She needs to keep quiet and stop acting like this isn’t hurting her; she’s getting weird."

ratilwe_m pitied DJ Zinhle:

"Being a public figure seems like hell. Is silence never an option? Does she always have to react, though? It’s sad."

CHIOERAYE wrote:

"You are rich. Get off social media and go on vacation or something, mama. Haibo?"

dima_onzima advised:

"She should stop with the videos already."

Seemah apologises to DJ Zinhle

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Seemah's apology to DJ Zinhle.

She called out the YouTuber with an emotional video addressing her vile insult towards her husband after he was accused of cheating on her.

Seemah's comment on the scandal sparked mixed reactions from the online community.

Source: Briefly News