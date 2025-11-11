South African DJ and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle has gone viral after publicly shutting down persistent rumours that her husband, Murdah Bongz, is unfaithful

The video, shared on a popular clip account, has sparked a wave of critical comments from fans, with many defending the person alleged to have spread the rumours

Zinhle, known for her no-nonsense vibe, used the platform to call out the naysayers

In the glittering yet gossip-riddled world of South African entertainment, DJ Zinhle, who recently shared a cryptic message, has once again proven why she is the undisputed queen of clapbacks. The superstar, whose real name is Ntombezinhle Jiyane, took to TikTok this week to address swirling rumours about her husband, fellow artist and producer Murdah Bongz.

Zinhle didn't mince words: "You guys are doing too much. You guys are brave." Here's the full post:

DJ Zinhle addresses the allegations

The clip, posted on the @twitchclips9189 account, a hub for bite-sized celeb moments, captures Zinhle in full boss mode, seated against a sleek backdrop with her signature confident smirk. Dressed in a casual yet chic ensemble that screams "I woke up like this," she dives straight into the drama. She emphasised:

"Nothing hit me harder than someone calling my husband inja."

Zinhle and Murdah, who recently went viral for a romantic video, have long been fan favourites for their blended family dynamic. With Zinhle's daughter Kairo from her previous relationship with AKA and their shared daughter Asante, the pair embody modern love amid the pressures of fame.

Fans weigh in

@elsie commented:

"Seemah is not the problem. A man cheating ubunja."

@Mbalomuhle said:

"Seema really crossed the line. Calling umuntu omdala and someone's husband a dog! That was way out of line."

@supernatural addressed DJ Zinhle, writing:

"Hai bestie you shifting your disappoint to the wrong person."

@MissNikT wrote:

"But a cheating man ubizwa inja. It's not that deep, yhuu haa!"

One user, @MduK955, had some advice for Zinhle:

"She must sue Seemah."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's catalogues trump the hate

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz each have substantial music catalogues, the latter primarily known for his work as part of the duo Black Motion before launching a successful solo career. Their work spans house, dance, and Afro-tech genres, with numerous hit singles and albums.

DJ Zinhle's discography includes many popular singles and more recently, EPs and an album released through her label, Asante Music. Key releases include: My Name Is (2012), Colours (2016), and Umlilo (2019).

Murdah Bongz's major solo projects are named after his daughter: Asante (2022), his debut solo album, featured the popular, gold-certified single Summer Love featuring Nkosazana Daughter. Asante II (2023) includes tracks like Ök Mörda and Burning Bush featuring Ihhashi Elimhlophe and Thakzin.

The couple loves each other loud

Allegations of cheating in their marriage have made unsubstantiated rounds among some social media user but the duo is firm on the public display of their love. In a previous report, Briefly News reported that the couple went viral after posting a video that had fans talking.

