DJ Zinhle shared a warm video of herself and her husband, Murdah Bongz, calmly spending time together

The married DJ couple had fans gushing over them on Instagram

The couple married in 2022, becoming one of South Africa's musicians married to each other

DJ Zinhle married Murdah Bongz in 2022.

Source: Instagram

South African media personality DJ Zinhle has taken to social media to post a romantic video in which she and her husband are enjoying a relaxed moment together. The clip has prompted a flurry of commentary among fans who cannot help but show love to the couple.

DJ Zinhle, who recently revealed that she has never been a single woman, got married to her husband in 2022, becoming one of the few married musician couples in South Africa.

DJ Murdah Bongz, whose real name is Bongani Mohosana, is a household name in the South African music scene. He recently performed some rituals to chase away "bad spirits", potentially for good luck in his already sparkling career.

DJ Zinhle shared their video together on Instagram:

Fans react to the video

Fans on Instagram were absolutely smitten by the lovebirds agreed with many commending their love.

@LadyKhoza commented:

"Bo sweety lavo. I love you."

@andiswa_pholobs said:

"So warm and beautiful to witness. Dear future hubby, I hope you're taking notes!"

User @eksha01 loved the moment. She commented:

"This kind of quality time hits different when it is shared between husband and wife."

@nomzamox said:

"May this love find me."

Fans on X are not so generous

The video was reshared on X but did not receive as much love as it did on Instagram. Trolls had a field day, which is not uncharacteristic of the platform, the streets of which are known to be "rough".

@Brother_718 observed something. He asked:

"So, one of them places the camera in position and got it rolling to capture this?"

@ThaaBlaa said something to a similar effect, but also calling on deity to intervene:

"Position camera and run to his laps to pretend. Fix it Lord."

@Real_Lekgowa weighed in:

"I find it interesting how the phone just so happens to be recording this "quality time" together. 'Babe, let's please place the phone there so we can show people how cute we are.'"

@MacD_Dlali agreed,, commenting:

"[When] people set up cameras for this, it ends up looking like it's not genuine but for show!"

Another user, @Forbidd4439, thought the couple should rather be focusing on more pressing things in the country. She said:

"There is a lot going on in the country and you decide to post this? I'm disappointed in you."

The two DJs have a beautiful blended family

Despite the naysaying on X, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz continue to show the online community their beautiful blended family. Briefly News previously reported that Murdah Bongz penned a sweet birthday message to DJ Zinhle and late rapper AKA's daughter, Kairo Forbes.

Murdah Bongz expressed his love for his stepdaughter, Kairo Forbes, in a touching birthday message.

Source: Instagram

Having married DJ Zinhle in 2022, the former Black Motion member came into Kairo's life when she was already a young lady and while her late dad, AKA, was still alive.

