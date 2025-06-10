Murdah Bongz performed a ritual in one of his latest videos, said to be chasing away bad spirits

The DJ/ producer spoke over his USB, saying it should attract good people and those who'll dance to his music, while chasing away the haters

Fans and followers were in stitches at Murdah Bongz' hilarious ritual and the messages he was saying

Murdah Bongz shared a video of himself performing an energy cleansing ritual. Images: murdahbongz

Murdah Bongz doesn't want any bad spirits and negativity around him, and has taken the steps to keep that energy far away from him.

Murdah Bongz performs "energy cleansing" ritual

Murdah Bongz recently celebrated his birthday and was showered with heartfelt well-wishes from fans and his beautiful wife, DJ Zinhle.

Hoping to keep all the positive energy as close to him as possible, the former Black Motion member performed a ritual to chase away bad spirits.

Murdah Bongz performed a ritual to chase away bad spirits. Image: murdahbongz

Taking to his Instagram page on 9 June 2025, the multi-award-winning producer shared a video of himself in his home studio, burning an unknown object while twirling his USB above the smoke.

Murdah declared that he wants to be rid of the bad spirits and negative energy surrounding him, from his close circles to the people at his shows:

"People with bad spirits approaching me must go away. With this USB, I have music to bless people, the CDJs must not jam. Even people who don't like my music must dance to my music. With this USB, spirit chaser. If you see me carrying this thing, run away if you have a bad spirit."

Here's what Mzansi said about Murdah Bongz' ritual

Fans are in stitches and trolled Murdah's hilarious ritual:

opulent_gp joked:

"This is how he chased Thabo Small away."

____lady_kgomotsomalemela laughed:

"Witchcraft must fall. Chase them away, wena!"

kupeka_1989 was suspicious:

"Slowly but surely, you're exposing yourself."

nytkat quoted Murdah Bongz:

"'And the CDJs must not jam.'"

Murdah Bongz' ritual received mixed reactions online. Image: murdahbongz

Meanwhile, others offered advice to chase away bad spirits:

sivuyilencekemfu_ said:

"Only Jesus can, brother."

thickiswaa declared:

"We cancel all bad, negative, non-progressive, stagnant spirits in the name of Jesus Christ!"

zandiletann78 advised Murdah Bongz:

"Bath with pink salt and pray while you're taking a bath."

casperonsax wrote:

"Christ is king, mate, pray. This won’t work."

Murdah Bongz contemplates "giving up"

Murdah Bongz' ritual comes just days after he shared a cryptic post on his Instagram page, contemplating "giving up."

Briefly News shared the DJ/ producer's now-deleted video of himself bleeding from his nose while in Cape Town, where he seemingly called out the music industry for unknown reasons:

"I'm somewhere between giving up and seeing how much more I can go. Music industry."

