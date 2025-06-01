Fan-favourite DJ, Murdah Bongz had South Africans worried over the weekend when he called out the music industry

The musician also shared a video of his nose covered in blood while in Cape Town over the weekend

South Africans and fans of the artist took to Maphepha Ndaba's post to comfort the music producer

Murdah Bongz's fans concerned about the musician. Image: GettyImages

Music producer Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana had an emotional breakdown this weekend when he called out the music industry.

The award-winning DJ, who is married to DJ Zinhle also worried his fans when he shared a video of himself with a bloody nose while in Cape Town.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba on Instagram shared a video of Murdah Bongz with a bloody nose at Cape Town International on Sunday, 1 June.

According to the blog, the music producer posted his video at 4:30 am while in the Western Cape province.

The award-winning artist also revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that he's attempting to give up on the music industry.

He wrote: "I'm somewhere between giving up or seeing or seeing how much more I can go. Music industry."

Mahosana also shared old photos and videos of himself and his industry colleagues on his Instagram stories.

Briefly News contacted DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz for a statement on Sunday, 1 June. The pair were not available to comment at the time of publishing this story.

This is a developing story!

South Africans are concerned about the artist

PrettyG_012 said:

"As long as he doesn’t unalive himself. Akhonto ingadluliyo ebomini (he can face anything), big or small. No situation is permanent."

TsholofeloKgwenkwe replied:

"Oh, my word. I wonder what happened."

IndiphileUnathiTshembele wrote:

"May God grace him with all the strength and love he needs hle."

Andisatyolo responded:

"He looks sad but his teeth make him look like he’s smiling, it’s so confusing. I hope he’s okay."

Mommama2012 said:

"I think he spun too much... those dance moves can be dangerous."

Slieroys said:

"Ayi it better be a music video because no, no, no, not our Bongs."

Tha_ndakez wrote:

"You are a public figure, why would you post a video of yourself bleeding or visibly showing you were attacked and not say what exactly happened to you? Now people are speculating. Why not just say what happened."

Lavorie replied:

"So much drama with no information. That's a bit selfish. Getting people worried and deleting after."

Radamaal wrote:

"And he is busy posting old pictures on his story."

Zee-luu1 said:

"I'm seeing blood, what happened to him in Cape Town?"

Musician Murdah Bongz shares video of a nosebleed. Images: GettyImages

