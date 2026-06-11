A German economist whose model correctly picked the last three FIFA World Cup champions has revealed his prediction for the 2026 tournament winner

The forecast is based on several factors, including FIFA rankings, population size, climate and economic strength

While traditional football giants remain among the favourites, the economist believes another nation has the qualities needed to go all the way

A German economist who correctly predicted the last three FIFA World Cup winners has made his pick for the 2026 champion. Image: Nick Potts, Mathias Hangst, Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

German economist Joachim Klement, whose forecasting model correctly identified Germany, France and Argentina as World Cup winners, has named the Netherlands as his pick to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With the tournament now underway, his latest prediction has drawn attention from football fans eager to see whether his remarkable streak will continue.

Klement shared his views during an interview with CBS News published on 29 May 2026. The economist explained why he believes the Dutch have the qualities needed to go all the way despite not being regarded as the leading favourites.

Joachim Klement's World Cup prediction

Klement said his forecasting model combines several variables, including population size, FIFA rankings, climate conditions and a country's economic strength.

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While acknowledging that football powerhouses such as Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Spain remain among the strongest contenders, he highlighted nations that consistently perform above expectations.

"There are teams that are soccer powerhouses like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Spain," Klement said.

He added that the Netherlands have regularly punched above their weight on the global stage.

"For being a small country, they have been in three World Cup finals already. That really speaks for the culture and the process they have in place in developing talent."

Why the Netherlands are his choice

According to Klement, one of the Dutch team's biggest strengths is its balance across the squad. He explained that while the Netherlands may not possess a global superstar comparable to Lionel Messi, the overall quality throughout the team gives them a strong chance.

"I picked a team that is considered not amongst the favourites this time around," he said.

"I think they have a team that doesn't have real stars like Messi for Argentina, but they have a team that is very level in the performance of every one of the players. There's no real weak spot."

Klement also pointed to the importance of a strong defence in major tournaments.

"They have a really good defence. In soccer, more so than in most other sports, offence wins matches, defence wins tournaments."

Argentina are the reigning World Champions. Image: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Japan emerges as tournament dark horse

While backing the Netherlands to win the trophy, Klement also identified Japan as a potential surprise package.

He revealed that his model projected a scenario in which Japan could eliminate Brazil during the knockout stages.

"I would say there is one dark horse and that is Japan," he said.

Predictions alone do not win football matches, but Klement's forecasting record ensures that many supporters will pay close attention to his latest call. Having correctly identified the last three World Cup champions, the economist has now placed his faith in the Netherlands.

Whether the Dutch can finally secure their first World Cup title remains one of the tournament's most intriguing storylines.

Viral oracle cat predicts South Africa vs Mexico winner

Briefly News also reported that a social media-famous cat known as Nimbus Pronos sparked debate among football fans after predicting the outcome of Bafana Bafana's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Mexico.

The viral feline, which has built a following for forecasting football results, backed Mexico to beat South Africa in the tournament opener.

Source: Briefly News