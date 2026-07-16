Bafana Bafana Star Left ‘Devastated’ As American Club Blocks Dream European Transfer
- Olwethu Makhanya's long-awaited move to Europe has reportedly suffered another painful setback
- The Bafana Bafana defender is said to be frustrated after another lucrative offer was turned down
- Interest from Europe remains strong despite Philadelphia Union refusing to sell
Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya has reportedly been left "devastated" after American club Philadelphia Union rejected another bid for his services, delaying his dream move to Europe. The latest offer, reportedly worth more than €3.5 million (approximately R65.6 million), was turned down despite strong interest from overseas clubs.
Olwethu Makhanya left frustrated by latest transfer setback
According to iDiski Times, journalist Lorenz Kohler reported that Philadelphia Union have now rejected four offers for the 22-year-old defender.
Kohler said sources close to the player claimed Makhanya was "devastated" after the latest bid from a top Belgian club was rejected. The report added that the proposed fee would have been the highest ever received for the South African defender.
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It also noted that two of Makhanya's former Philadelphia Union teammates secured moves to Europe this year for lower transfer fees.
European clubs continue to monitor Bafana defender
Makhanya joined Philadelphia Union from Stellenbosch FC in July 2023 as the club's first Under-22 Initiative signing. After impressing with the reserve side, he established himself in the first team and earned a place in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Rangers linked with fresh move
According to iDiski Times, Scottish giants Rangers are preparing a bid for Makhanya.
Philadelphia Union have so far refused to sell one of their prized defenders, but with the transfer window still open, his future remains uncertain.
While Makhanya's European dream has reportedly been put on hold for now, interest in the South African defender continues to grow as clubs weigh up fresh approaches before the transfer window closes.
Kaizer Chiefs transfer plans take fresh twist
Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs could be in line for a significant financial windfall as Moroccan side AS FAR step up their pursuit of Glody Lilepo.
The latest offer is reportedly far higher than what AmaKhosi paid to sign the winger, leaving Chiefs with a major decision as the transfer window gathers pace.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).