Olwethu Makhanya's long-awaited move to Europe has reportedly suffered another painful setback

The Bafana Bafana defender is said to be frustrated after another lucrative offer was turned down

Interest from Europe remains strong despite Philadelphia Union refusing to sell

Bafana star left devastated after transfer twist. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya has reportedly been left "devastated" after American club Philadelphia Union rejected another bid for his services, delaying his dream move to Europe. The latest offer, reportedly worth more than €3.5 million (approximately R65.6 million), was turned down despite strong interest from overseas clubs.

Olwethu Makhanya left frustrated by latest transfer setback

According to iDiski Times, journalist Lorenz Kohler reported that Philadelphia Union have now rejected four offers for the 22-year-old defender.

Kohler said sources close to the player claimed Makhanya was "devastated" after the latest bid from a top Belgian club was rejected. The report added that the proposed fee would have been the highest ever received for the South African defender.

It also noted that two of Makhanya's former Philadelphia Union teammates secured moves to Europe this year for lower transfer fees.

Olwethu Makhanya suffers a painful transfer setback. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

European clubs continue to monitor Bafana defender

Makhanya joined Philadelphia Union from Stellenbosch FC in July 2023 as the club's first Under-22 Initiative signing. After impressing with the reserve side, he established himself in the first team and earned a place in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rangers linked with fresh move

According to iDiski Times, Scottish giants Rangers are preparing a bid for Makhanya.

Philadelphia Union have so far refused to sell one of their prized defenders, but with the transfer window still open, his future remains uncertain.

While Makhanya's European dream has reportedly been put on hold for now, interest in the South African defender continues to grow as clubs weigh up fresh approaches before the transfer window closes.

Kaizer Chiefs transfer plans take fresh twist

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs could be in line for a significant financial windfall as Moroccan side AS FAR step up their pursuit of Glody Lilepo.

The latest offer is reportedly far higher than what AmaKhosi paid to sign the winger, leaving Chiefs with a major decision as the transfer window gathers pace.

Source: Briefly News