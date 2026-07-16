Kaizer Chiefs could be on the verge of turning a healthy profit on one of their key signings after fresh transfer interest intensified

A fresh transfer development has reportedly pushed Glody Lilepo's asking price significantly higher than when AmaKhosi signed him

The latest improved offer could leave AmaKhosi with a major transfer decision before the new PSL season begins

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Chiefs stand to bank millions as Glody Lilepo exit edges closer. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs could be set for a sizeable financial boost after a reported increase in the transfer fee being offered for winger Glody Makabi Lilepo.

The Congolese international has emerged as a top target for Moroccan club AS FAR, with KickOff reporting that the latest offer is now almost double what Chiefs paid to sign him just 18 months ago.

Glody Lilepo's value climbs

According to KickOff, Chiefs paid around €500,000 to sign Lilepo from French club Valenciennes in January 2025. The publication reports that AS FAR initially offered US$700,000 (about R12.4 million) before increasing their bid to US$1 million (about R17.8 million).

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The report added that Chiefs would prefer the full fee to be paid upfront rather than in instalments.

Kaizer Chiefs prepare for possible exit

According to KickOff, Chiefs have left Lilepo out of their pre-season camp in Spain as transfer talks continue. The 28-year-old scored 15 goals and registered five assists during his time at Naturena, helping the club lift the Nedbank Cup.

Morocco's transfer window opens on 20 July 2026, with further developments expected in the coming days.

Kaizer Chiefs could secure major transfer profit

If the deal is completed, Chiefs stand to make almost double their initial investment in Lilepo while freeing up space in the squad ahead of the new PSL season.

With AS FAR reportedly increasing their offer, all eyes are now on whether Chiefs will agree to a deal that could deliver a substantial return on their investment.

Kaizer Chiefs could reportedly make almost double their money on Glody Lilepo after AS FAR increased their transfer offer ahead of the new season. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Getty Images

Khama Billiat prepares for Kaizer Chiefs reunion

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat is set to face his old club for the first time since leaving Naturena. Scottland FC take on AmaKhosi in the Toyota Cup on 26 July 2026.

Ahead of the reunion, Billiat insisted he has "no point to prove", saying his focus is now on helping Scottland FC continue their impressive season.

Source: Briefly News