Philadelphia Union rejected a fourth bid for Bafana Bafana star Olwethu Makhanya, the latest worth more than R65 million from a Belgian club

Scottish giants Rangers FC are also on the verge of making a move, with Makhanya's camp in contact with clubs from France and England as well

Makhanya is said to be devastated, with Philadelphia repeatedly promising to let him leave for Europe before going back on their word

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The Philadelphia Union have knocked back a fourth offer for Bafana Bafana centre-back Olwethu Makhanya, with the most recent bid coming from a top Belgian club and valued at more than €3.5 million (approximately R65 million), the highest any club has offered for the 22-year-old to date.

The rejection adds to mounting frustration in the player's camp, with iDiski Times reporting that Makhanya is "devastated" by the ongoing situation. Scottish Premiership heavyweights Rangers FC have also emerged as suitors, and sources indicate that the defender's representatives are in active dialogue with Rangers alongside interested clubs from France and England.

Philadelphia's broken promises leave Makhanya stuck

What makes the situation particularly difficult for Makhanya is the assurance Philadelphia gave him on more than one occasion. The club reportedly told him during the 2025 season that he would be free to pursue a European move in the following transfer window, a commitment made to keep him focused while the club chased their Supporters' Shield title.

That promise was repeated in January after the club offloaded two of their starting defenders ahead of the current campaign. Neither commitment was honoured.

Philadelphia have since shifted their position under new sporting leadership following the departure of Bradley Carnell during the World Cup break, leaning on Makhanya's contract, which runs until 2027, to justify turning down every approach.

Two former teammates have already completed European transfers this year for fees below the Belgian club's rejected offer, a fact that has deepened the sense within the player's camp that he is being treated unfairly.

World Cup exposure raises Makhanya's stock further

Makhanya's profile has grown considerably over the past year. He was a key figure in a Philadelphia backline that conceded just 35 goals during their 2025 Supporters' Shield triumph, earning him a first call-up to Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, South Africa's first appearance at the tournament since 2010. Clubs from Belgium, Italy, France, England and the Netherlands have all made enquiries over the past 12 months.

The player has also spoken about the personal impact of Carnell's exit, crediting the fellow South African with being central to his development after a difficult start to his MLS career under former head coach Jim Curtain.

With the transfer window still open, Makhanya's representatives are continuing to work behind the scenes in pursuit of a resolution before the deadline passes.

Source: Briefly News