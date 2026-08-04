DRC international Glody Lilepo confirmed his departure from Kaizer Chiefs in an emotional social media message

Lilepo ends his time at Amakhosi having scored 15 goals and provided five assists across all competitions

Kaizer Chiefs fans took to social media to react to the winger's exit from the club

Democratic Republic of Congo winger Glody Lilepo has officially parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs, confirming his exit through a heartfelt post on social media addressed to the club and its supporters.

Kaizer Chiefs star Glody Lilepo bid farewell to Amakhosi fans with an emotional post. Image: Rene Nijhuis

Source: Getty Images

Lilepo arrived at Naturena in January 2025 from French side Valenciennes FC, having been recruited by then head coach Nasreddine Nabi. Kaizer Chiefs reportedly spent around R9.6 million to secure his signature, an investment that quickly paid dividends as the winger established himself as one of Amakhosi's most dangerous attacking options.

Lilepo's message to the Khosi nation

In his farewell statement, Lilepo acknowledged Dr Kaizer Motaung, Kaizer Motaung Jr., Bobby Motaung, and the broader coaching and support staff at the club.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Khosi Nation, it is with emotion that my journey with you comes to an end. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone at Kaizer Chiefs," he wrote.

He also reflected on collective achievements during his time at the club.

"Together, we were able to bring a trophy back to this great club after ten years and secure qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup in two consecutive seasons. I will always cherish the memories we created together. I know this club deserves more, and I have no doubt that greater days lie ahead."

Lilepo directed particular warmth toward supporters:

"To the supporters, THANK YOU for your passion, support, positivity and kindness. Your love for this club is truly special. I hope I was able to bring you some moments of joy, even though we also experienced some difficult times together."

See the post on X below.

Lilepo's record at Amakhosi

Across his 18-month stay, Lilepo finished as the club's top scorer in the Betway Premiership during the 2024/25 season, netting six goals and registering one assist in 15 league appearances.

He scored against rivals Orlando Pirates and was part of the Kaizer Chiefs squad that ended a 10-year trophy drought by lifting the Nedbank Cup. During the 2025/26 campaign, he contributed a further nine goals and four assists across all competitions, bringing his overall tally to 15 goals and five assists.

He is reportedly heading to Al Ahli Benghazi in Libya following his departure.

Supporters on social media were largely gracious in bidding Lilepo farewell.

@khanyiqondani8 wrote:

"Thank you Lolipop, we will miss your special goals. Good luck to you future."

@NewsPulseZA posted:

"Thank you, Glody for the goals, the work rate and that Nedbank Cup win after so many years. You gave everything for the badge. All the best at Al Ahli Benghazi, Amakhosi will miss you. Khosi forever."

@mavusana_01 added:

"This is sad, but what can we say or do? Wishing him all the best in Libya."

@modisemoletsane commented:

"What can we say as the fans? Good luck to him."

Golden Arrows apologise for offensive post

Briefly News previously reported that Golden Arrows issued a public apology after a social media post widely interpreted as mocking a player living with albinism was published ahead of their MTN8 quarter-final against Kaizer Chiefs this Sunday.

Source: Briefly News