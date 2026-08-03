Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe's wife, Vourné, posted a video of their daughter, Sky, attempting Setswana phrases and folk songs

Little Sky's coloured accent was on full display as she hilariously butchered pronunciations of traditional songs and phrases her dad commonly uses

Fans and peers flooded the comments with laughter and affection for the adorable clip, gushing over her adorable attempt

Theo Kgosinkwe’s daughter Sky went viral for speaking Setswana. Image: vourne04

Source: Instagram

Little Sky Kgosinkwe has stolen hearts across Mzansi after a video of her attempting Setswana phrases went viral. The clip, posted by her mother Vourné on 28 July 2026, shows the tiny tot giving her best shot at some of her Mafikizolo dad Theo Kgosinkwe's most frequently used Setswana expressions, and the results are as hilarious as they are precious.

Sky's Setswana attempt charms Mzansi

Leaning into a popular TikTok trend, Sky took on folk songs including "Bana ba sekolo" and "Tlhogo, magetla, sefuba le letheka," and even delivered a line from the traditional lullaby "Ntutulele."

Throughout it all, her coloured accent, inherited from her mother Vourné, who is of coloured descent, shone through every syllable, giving the pronunciation a uniquely adorable twist.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Like Grammy-winning singer Tyla, who similarly carries her coloured accent into everything she does, Sky's distinct pronunciation only added to her immense charm, making her attempts at the traditional Setswana lyrics an instant hit with viewers who loved seeing her blend her multicultural background so effortlessly.

Over a year after her parents' viral video learning Setswana and Afrikaans, Sky's own clip trended and left followers in absolute stitches.

Theo Kgosinkwe, one half of the iconic South African Afropop duo Mafikizolo, is known for his great pride in his Tswana heritage, so watching his daughter take her first playful steps into the language clearly resonated with those who follow the family closely.

Watch Sky Kgosinkwe's video below.

Mzansi raves over Sky Kgosinkwe

Reactions poured in from fans and industry peers alike, with many unable to contain their laughter.

sebola_itumeleng_p was in stitches:

"Did she say 'Kgokgo matsetse'? I can't stop laughing. So cute!"

amokgori kept it short and sweet, writing:

"She's definitely a Tswana girl."

dee_slk broke down the whole performance:

"'Tsamaya, Tsamaya.' 'My dad is Tswana, of course he says, 'Robala robala, tutulele.' Daddy, you are a good teacher."

iam_peachess could not hold back the gushing, saying:

"Oh, she is so Tswana! I mean, she is also the most gorgeous girl."

Mzansi gushed over Theo Kgosinkwe’s daughter's adorable attempt at Setswana. Image: vourne04

Source: Instagram

Tyla revisits backlash over coloured identity

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tyla's interview, where she revisited the backlash she received after revealing to the world that she identifies as coloured.

The singer took a deep dive into her South African heritage and acknowledged that the word carried a different meaning for some of her audience.

Source: Briefly News