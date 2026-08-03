Theo Kgosinkwe’s Daughter Sky Goes Viral Attempting Setswana Phrases in Adorable Video
- Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe's wife, Vourné, posted a video of their daughter, Sky, attempting Setswana phrases and folk songs
- Little Sky's coloured accent was on full display as she hilariously butchered pronunciations of traditional songs and phrases her dad commonly uses
- Fans and peers flooded the comments with laughter and affection for the adorable clip, gushing over her adorable attempt
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Little Sky Kgosinkwe has stolen hearts across Mzansi after a video of her attempting Setswana phrases went viral. The clip, posted by her mother Vourné on 28 July 2026, shows the tiny tot giving her best shot at some of her Mafikizolo dad Theo Kgosinkwe's most frequently used Setswana expressions, and the results are as hilarious as they are precious.
Sky's Setswana attempt charms Mzansi
Leaning into a popular TikTok trend, Sky took on folk songs including "Bana ba sekolo" and "Tlhogo, magetla, sefuba le letheka," and even delivered a line from the traditional lullaby "Ntutulele."
Throughout it all, her coloured accent, inherited from her mother Vourné, who is of coloured descent, shone through every syllable, giving the pronunciation a uniquely adorable twist.
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Like Grammy-winning singer Tyla, who similarly carries her coloured accent into everything she does, Sky's distinct pronunciation only added to her immense charm, making her attempts at the traditional Setswana lyrics an instant hit with viewers who loved seeing her blend her multicultural background so effortlessly.
Over a year after her parents' viral video learning Setswana and Afrikaans, Sky's own clip trended and left followers in absolute stitches.
Theo Kgosinkwe, one half of the iconic South African Afropop duo Mafikizolo, is known for his great pride in his Tswana heritage, so watching his daughter take her first playful steps into the language clearly resonated with those who follow the family closely.
Watch Sky Kgosinkwe's video below.
Mzansi raves over Sky Kgosinkwe
Reactions poured in from fans and industry peers alike, with many unable to contain their laughter.
sebola_itumeleng_p was in stitches:
"Did she say 'Kgokgo matsetse'? I can't stop laughing. So cute!"
amokgori kept it short and sweet, writing:
"She's definitely a Tswana girl."
dee_slk broke down the whole performance:
"'Tsamaya, Tsamaya.' 'My dad is Tswana, of course he says, 'Robala robala, tutulele.' Daddy, you are a good teacher."
iam_peachess could not hold back the gushing, saying:
"Oh, she is so Tswana! I mean, she is also the most gorgeous girl."
Tyla revisits backlash over coloured identity
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tyla's interview, where she revisited the backlash she received after revealing to the world that she identifies as coloured.
The singer took a deep dive into her South African heritage and acknowledged that the word carried a different meaning for some of her audience.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za