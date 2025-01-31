Theo Kgosinkwe and Wife Vourne Learn Afrikaans and Setswana in Hilarious Video
- Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife, Vourne, recently shot a hilarious Afrikaans and Setswana video
- The couple had fans rolling on the floor laughing at their attempts to answer what the other was saying in their native language
- Their hilarious video showed not only their playful nature but also the fact that they both need some lessons
Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife set themselves up for failure when they attempted to communicate in each other's language.
Theo and Vourne Kgosinkwe share playful video
One of Mzansi's favourite couples, Theo and Vourne Kgosinkwe, showed fans just how silly they can be when they shot an Afrikaans Vs Setswana video.
The aim of the game is to answer what the other person is saying in their native language, and if you get it wrong, you're sprayed with a water bottle.
Even though each got at least one point, Vourne admitted that they both needed help with their Setswana and Afrikaans, though it was unclear who needed help the most between herself and the Mafikizolo star:
"Someone needs lessons ASAP! And I don't know who it is."
Here's what Mzansi said about the Kgosinkwe's video
Fans and followers were in stitches at the couple's hilarious video and admired their sweet romance:
aldeciajohnson_ gushed at the couple:
"This was so cute and funny!"
riadigital_marketing said:
"Agh, man, you guys. Mara love is beautiful. I love you both."
mphoemploymentcoach01 quoted Theo:
"'Batswadi ba gago, batswadi ba gago!' Spray!"
afrodee_26 showed love to the couple:
"Ya'll are too cute hle."
cynthia_mkhabelane posted:
"This was so cute to watch! Ma'am, you need to take Tswana lessons ASAP!"
mel_in_the_mix added:
"Love this! Vourne, your laugh and giggles are so contagious! The sprays before answering. You guys are a fun mood, love it!"
lifestylewithchar admired the Kgosinkwes:
"The way I put my hand up thinking I’m getting sprayed with water! Your love for each other is so beautiful to watch."
Source: Briefly News
