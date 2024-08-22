Theo Kgosinkwe and Wife Vourné Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary: “Four Years Down, Forever to Go”
- Theo Kgosinkwe is celebrating four years of marriage with his gorgeous wife and mother of his child, Vourné
- The singer's blushing bride posted sweet throwback photos from their wedding day and toasted to many more years together
- Mzansi gushed over the stylish couple and celebrated their anniversary with heartfelt messages
It's a special day for the Kgosinkwes as they celebrate four years of marriage bliss and choosing each other over and over again.
Theo and Vourné Kgosinkwe celebrate wedding anniversary
Mafikizolo member, Theo Kgosinkwe and his lovely wife, Vourné, took to social media to share the wonderful news of their anniversary.
The couple tied the knot in 2020 and have taken Mzansi on an endless journey of their love, from their breathtaking lockdown wedding to building their adorable family together, and followers can't get enough of it!
Taking to her Instagram page, Vourné posted throwback photos from their wedding day, showing off snaps from their traditional and white wedding celebrations, and, of course, how far they've come in their love story:
"Four years down, forever to go! Happy 4th wedding anniversary, my forever husband. I love you endlessly, my hart se punt, my man, Sky se leka pa."
Theo, who recently celebrated his 51st birthday, responded, gushing over his lovely bride:
"Masithokoze, moratuwa. Ke gorata rati rati, ek is baie lief vir jou."
Mzansi shows love to the Kgosinkwes
Fans can't get enough of Theo and Vourné's love story, and celebrated their anniversary:
moppgail said:
"Happy anniversary to you's."
rabiawilliams gushed at the couple:
"Watching you two grow together in love is a blessing. Here's to many more years of happiness. Happy anniversary!"
Celebrity event planner, Precious The Planner, wrote:
"Happy anniversary!"
real_shandapal blessed the Kgosinkwes:
"Happy anniversary! May God continue to bless your union."
thandeka_made_it93 posted:
"Happy 4th anniversary to my two favs; keep winning!"
busibujela responded:
"May the Lord continue blessing your marriage with many more years."
JSomething celebrates wedding anniversary
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to JSomething and his wife, Cordelia, celebrating their 13th anniversary.
The pair posted sweet throwback videos from their time together and left followers deep in their feelings.
