South African veteran Kwaito group, Boom Shaka, showed love to the media personality Zola 7

The Kwaito group posted pictures of them hanging out with the former Yizo Yizo star on the social media page

Boom Shaka paired the snaps with a heartwarming message to the Kwaito star and actor

Boom Shaka showed love to Zola 7. Image: @boom_shakasa, @official_zola7

Source: Instagram

One thing about veteran artists is that they always show up for each other, and not forgetting how much they support one another through thick and thin. Recently, the legendary Kwaito group, Boom Shaka, showed love to their fellow brother in music Zola 7.

The veteran music group posted pictures of them hanging out with the former Yizo Yizo star on their Instagram page. They paired the snap with a heartwarming message that reads:

"Spending time with you is always special, @official_zola7 🙌🏾❤️🙏🏾🔥Thank you for sharing your wisdom with us - truly appreciated."

View the pictures below:

Fans react to the pictures

Many netizens flooded the comment section after Boom Shaka shared the pictures of them with Zola 7. Here's what they had to say:

djdinobravo wrote:

"We really need some new tunes from Y’all."

onnica_m said:

"Thembi Seeti is a timeless beauty, what a stunning woman."

wikidsa responded:

"This a collabo I’d love to see."

thesouthafricanjollof replied:

"Ey man, Theo has taken good care of himself... Aus Thembi mmaweeee... So timeless."

Zola 7 reacts to Thembisile Twala's death

Meanwhile, in March 2025, a visibly sad Zola 7 said he had been receiving endless calls from people regarding the singer's passing.

"I found out a bit late about the passing of Thembi, the girl who worked with me on 'Don't Cry.' I have been receiving endless calls, but I will respectfully give the family some time before they allow us to meet up with them," he shared.

The star said he is not at liberty to speak about her passing until he meets up with her family.

"I will be able to tell you what exactly happened from the family after I meet up with them. Until then, I will not be buying any story from the public [regarding her passing]."

In his message, the Ghetto Scandalous hitmaker said he was very proud of the work Thembisile Twala did after they worked together. Before they worked together, Twala joined the opera singing group called the Gauteng Choristers. Before her passing in 2025, she was still doing amazing things while in the group.

Zola 7 performed at Makhadzi One Woman Show

In a previous report from Briefly News, excitement ensued when Makhadzi released the first phase lineup for her One Woman Show, which took place at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The legendary singer Zola 7 was announced as one of the acts who would perform at the show alongside the legendary group Malaika. Tickets sold quickly, and people expressed excitement over Zola 7's inclusion.

""BOOOM💥💥💥❗Ma 80s Ma 90s, are we in? 2BOB yanga... Ngithi khala Mdlwembe 🥵🥵ALL ROADS ARE LEADING TO PETER MOKABA STADIUM 21 December... With the Legendary group Malaika and our Legend Zola 7 will BE on ONE WOMAN SHOW stage," she wrote.

