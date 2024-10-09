Makhadzi has released the first phase lineup for her One Woman Show, taking place at Peter Mokaba Stadium

Zola 7 has been announced as one of the acts who will perform at the show alongside the legendary group Malaika

Fans are excited to see Makhadzi in action, and tickets for her show are selling after she complained on X recently

Legendary Kwaito musician Zola 7 will be turning up the heat with his classic songs at the Makhadzi One Woman Show.

Zola 7 is one of the acts at Makhadzi's One Woman Show. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Makhadzi announces lineup at One Woman Show

The Number 1 hitmaker Makhadzi has announced the first phase lineup of acts that will be part of her much anticipated One Woman Show. The concert is scheduled for 21 December at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane Central.

The iconic muso Zola 7, alongside the legendary group Malaika, is part of the lineup. She also announced Pleasure tsa Manyalo and Sho Madjozi earlier on.

"BOOOM💥💥💥❗Ma 80s Ma 90s, are we in? 2BOB yanga... Ngithi khala Mdlwembe 🥵🥵ALL ROADS ARE LEADING TO PETER MOKABA STADIUM 21 December... With the Legendary group Malaika and our Legend Zola 7 will BE on ONE WOMAN SHOW stage," she wrote.

Mzansi amped for Makhadzi's show

South Africans are excited about Makhadzi's show and cannot wait to see what she has in store.

After she complained on X about how Mzansi supported Chris Brown for his show and not hers, tickets have been flying off the shelves.

@FranceRichia gushed:

"Yeses🔥🔥🔥🔥😤 We haven’t gone too deep, but the lineup is crazy."

@allianah85 expressed:

"Yooo I must start going to gym to prepare my legs for all the dancing 💃"

@Bassil_Sabelo asked:

"Guy, please fill me in; why do they call it a one-woman show if there will be other artists?"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga stated:

"Your lineup is powerful, Makhadzi; bring nana, one upcoming artist from Limpopo, please, if it's possible."

Gayton McKenzie buys 200 tickets for Makhadzi's show

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, made Mzansi proud with his recent post.

McKenzie announced on his Twitter (X) page that he will purchase 200 tickets to Makhadzi's One Man Show.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News