The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, wowed many netizens with his recent post

The Minister announced on his Twitter (X) page that he will be purchasing 200 tickets to Makhadzi's One Man Show

This was after the singer complained about how netizens quickly purchased Chris Brown's tickets and not hers

One thing about our new Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, is that he never disappoints and always supports our local artists, sportsmen and women.

Gayton McKenzie purchases 200 tickets to Makhadzi's show

Social media has been buzzing recently as Makhadzi and the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, made headlines once again on social media after the whole relief fund saga.

Recently, the Minister announced on his Twitter (X) page that he will be attending the singer's One Man Show at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo and that he will purchase 200 tickets to her show. This came after Makhadzi complained about people not buying her tickets but were quick to purchase Chris Brown's tickets until they were sold out.

McKenzie wrote on his page:

"I will be there and will buy 200 tickets for those who want to accompany me to Peter Mokaba to see one of our biggest stars in the world."

Gayton McKenzie wows netizens

The Minister wowed many netizens after mentioning that he would be purchasing 200 tickets to Makhadzi's show. See some of the comments below:

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"We don’t deserve him."

@AkanimiltonM replied:

"This is the minister Zizi kodwa thought he was."

@StHonorable responded:

"She'll appreciate that a lot after throwing tantrums about 2 hours of sales of Chris Brown's tickets."

@khandizwe_chris wrote:

"A big Shout-out to you, Mr Gayton. You're not perfect, but the work that you do on the ground is amazing; you're a Man of your word. I wish other Ministers can learn a few things from you and I promise there might be a huge change in South Africa. And lastly, I love the fact that you always update us, that shows how much you're invested in serving your duties as a Minister."

@DlaminiDukani replied:

"Gayton, my Gayton, where were you all along, Minister? I mean, no minister is like you.You are unique."

@Ronewa_Mathephe said:

"Count me in Minister."

