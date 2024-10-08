Makhadzi is not happy about the low ticket sales for her One Woman Show happening at Peter Mokaba Stadium

US singer Chris Brown sold out tickets for his show at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg two hours

Mzansi told Makhadzi not to compare herself to Chris Brown, saying they are not at the same level

Makhadzi has taken to Twitter (X) to complain about the minimal support she is getting for her upcoming One Woman Show.

Makhadzi has complained about people buying Chris Brown tickets and not hers. Image: Oupa Bopape/Prince Williams

Makhadzi lashes at fans regarding concert

Number 1 hitmaker Makhadzi lashed out at her fans for not supporting her when it came to purchasing tickets for her One Woman Show, which is taking place at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane Central.

Makhadzi feels that people supported US singer Chris Brown more when they purchased all of his tickets in two hours. The Summer Too Hot hitmaker will perform at FNB Stadium on Saturday, the 14th, and Sunday, the 15th, December 2024.

"South Africa is a movie. So I must take 10 years to sell out Peter Mokaba Stadium tickets. You guys gave Chris Brown 2 hours," Makhadzi said. She even complained about the hype dying down for her show, whereas it is still there for Chris Brown. "Buy the tickets before I cry," she stated.

SA humbles Makhadzi

South Africans poked fun at Makhadzi, reminding her not to compare herself to Chris Brown because they are not at the same level.

@lindamnkhonto

"Makhadzi you are not Chris Brown. Cassper Nyovest #FillUp also took a couple of months to sell out. You will sell out the stadium, relax and keep marketing your show."

@sontondlovu

"Guys, please let’s show some love to our Queen @MakhadziSA. Let’s meet at Peter Mokaba. Somblief!!"

@nkulipp

"Lol, so why are you blackmailing people? Relax, people will buy your tickets if they want to attend your show."

@ThisisMfundo

"Eventually, you will sell out; you need more fans and appeal to everyone; Chris Brown appeals to everyone. Across all languages and races."

Naledi Aphiwe shows off fan art with Chris Brown

In a previous report from Briefly News, Naledi Aphiwe shared a portrait she received from a fan of her and US singer Chris Brown.

Fans approved the portrait, saying it looked nice and the artist was talented.

