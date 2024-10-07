Makhadzi had social media buzzing when she friend-zoned Master KG during the people

The Limpopo singer referred to her ex-boyfriend as her brother, and fans are convinced it's over for their relationship

Mzansi was in stitches at Makhadzi's comment, saying there was no coming back from it

Makhadzi sent fans into a tailspin after she referred to Master KG as her brother. Images: makhadzisa, masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

It looks like Makhadzi has officially poured water over fans' hopes that she would reconcile with Master KG.

Makhadzi puts Master KG in the brother-zones

Coming from a successful album release of her latest project, Miracle Child, Makhadzi took the time to thank the people who contributed to her masterpiece, including her ex-boyfriend, Master KG.

The lovers' seemingly on-again-off-again romance recently sparked a frenzy of emotions after fans suspected they were getting back together.

However, Makhadzi seemingly shot down the rumours on Instagram when she referred to her ex as her "brother", instantly brother-zoning him and leaving no room for a love-back:

"@masterkgsa, thank you, my brother, for coming through and for the production you did on Nanna."

The singer shared several photos from her album launch, most featuring Master KG. Like they said, you don't involve yourself in a couple's romantic matters:

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's comment

Netizens were in stitches after Makhadzi brother-zoned her ex:

kea_molehe1 joked:

"The brother had to appear in almost all the slides."

beleza_51 argued:

"Master KG is not your brother, Makhazi. He is your soul mate."

mcowenchoso was in stitches:

"She addressed him as a brother. Omg, I'm dying!"

jako.mary trolled Master KG:

"Mojolo will kill us one day; Master KG is now her brother."

rinae2653 wrote:

"That 'My brother' to Master KG hit home."

Makhadzi catches heat with former dancer

