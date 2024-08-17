Makhdazi looked like she was having a good time in a video posted on TikTok from a lavish-looking home

Fans could not help but notice that Makhdazi's dancing video was posted on her colleague and ex-boyfriend Master KG's account

Fans of Makhdazi and Master KG shared their reactions to the Ghnama singer TikTok dancing video

Makhdazi looked like she was in a good mood in a video when she displayed her energetic dance moves. The TikTok video sparked new rumours about her and Master KG, who have a romantic history.

Makhadzi was in a TikTok video having fun at Master KG's House.

Makhdazi and Master KG have had an on-and-off relationship since 2022. Beloved musician Master KG's video linked to Master KG once again had tongues wagging.

Makhdazi has good time at Master KG house

In a TikTok video, Makhdazi was dancing in Master KG's home while dressed in a pink tracksuit set. The clip was posted on Master KG's TikTok account and amssed thousands of reactions. Watch the video below:

SA speculates about Makadzi and master kg

Makhdazi's appearance on Master KG's tiktok account had people buzzing. Netizens speculated about the two possibly getting back together. Read comments from Master KG and Makhadzi fans below:

dineoneo50 said:

"I command Makhadzi and Master to get married, and I am inviting myself."

Jalapenohome said:

"Makhadzi this man is yours come rain or shine."

Surrey joked:

"They are teaching us to mind our own business."

Lady Yaya gushed:

"What is a soulmate? A soulmate is MasterKG and Makhadzi."

Elijah Max begged:

"Get back together guyz and be our Master KG and Makhadzi ba Mzansi."

Zwonaka19

Let's not lie Makhadzi and Master KG duo gives us the best songs."

SA reacts to Makhadzi detailing the pain of being single

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi says she misses being in love following her breakup with Master KG.

On Facebook, the Ghanama hitmaker shared that she has been single for eight months, and her love life is crickets.

Peeps' reactions were divided. Some advised Makhadzi to capitalise on her sadness, while some played cupid.

