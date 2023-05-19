Makhadzi posted on Facebook that she is eager to start a new romantic relationship, but no one has approached her yet

The Ghanama singer made the stunning revelation eight months after breaking up with Master KG

South Africans shared a variety of comments, from feeling sorry for Makhadzi to advising her to write music based on her dating life

Makhadzi says she wants to date after her breaking up with Master KG. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi says she misses being in love following her breakup with Master KG.

On Facebook, the Ghanama hitmaker shared that she has been single for eight months, and her love life is crickets.

“So I must be single until when? Yhooo, it’s been full eight months and no-one coming to fool me nyana. Guys I miss being in love. Aibo, this is no longer normal."

Mzansi shares love advice with Makhadzi

Peeps' reactions were divided. Some advised Makhadzi to capitalise on her sadness, while some played cupid.

@Adriannah John said:

"Makhadzi, please start dating so that after they break your heart, you could drop a bomb song for us fans to dance to."

@Letlh Gontse shared:

"Askies, but you could use this misery to compose a very emotional song that will keep us your fans entertained."

@DIMZA posted:

"I blame Master KG."

@SisterOriginalNews replied:

"My brother loves you too much but is afraid to tell you."

@Mubuya Buyie Mulaudzi commented:

"I have a brother who is your type, and you are peers. He deals with tenders. He drives a Ranger. You could start a family."

@Lebow Venecia Matema added:

"Makhadzi you are not alone. I've been single for a year now."

Makhadzi and Master KG's tumultuous relationship in a nutshell

According to TshisaLIVE, the couple had been in an on-and-off romance for a long time before calling it quits for good.

When Makhadzi and Master KG broke up for the first time in 2020, they said they wanted to focus on their careers. However, Mzansi saw them returning to each other's arms again.

Even when they reconciled, their relationship troubles persisted. At the begging of 2023, Makhadzi dropped a bombshell when she seemingly accused Master KG of cheating.

The South African reported that Makhadzi slammed Master KG and his alleged side chicks on social media. But she later retracted her claims saying that she was hacked.

Since then, Mzansi has been confused about the status of Makhadzi and Master KG's romantic relationship. If anything is to go by the MaGear singer's latest post about finding love again, they might not get back together.

