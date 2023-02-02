Makhadzi and Master KG sparked a massive debate on social media following their unexpected breakup

Due to cheating allegations, fans were convinced that they would never get back together

However, it seems like the lovers rose above all troubles and will be celebrating Master KG's birthday together on February 3

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Makhadzi and Master KG were Mzansi's "it" couple and everyone looked up to the way they loved each other until they went their separate ways.

Master KG and Makhadzi have fueled love-back rumours. Image: @masterkgsa and @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

According to the Daily Sun, the split was messy. The lovers dragged each other on social media. Cheating allegations were levelled by Makhadzi but later retracted, claiming she was hacked.

Mzansi was convinced they would never get back together when Master KG penned an online post announcing their breakup. However, the Jerusalema hitmaker recently took to his Facebook account days after his birthday on January 31 to announce his birthday celebration. He wrote:

"My birthday will be hosted by My Queen Makhadzi. Tickets "

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi confused by Makhadzi and Master KG's relationship status

@Victoria Malubile said:

"Your queen? Are you back together?? Lol, continue confusing us until we learn to mind our business."

@Thoyas News shared:

"We are very confused. Anyway, we are done getting involved in this relationship. Getting the tickets. A Once in a Lifetime Line-Up in Pretoria. Let's GOOO ❤️‍"

@Regina M Fararira posted:

"This is more than good news to me. Our Queen to the fullest."

@Morongwa Rapholo replied:

"This is a complete birthday poster. Not the initial one without the Queen of Africa."

@Litha Cetywayo commented:

"I love what you guys are doing, confusing those who always poke their noses in other people's businesses. You guys and Natasha with Lorch."

@Amaced Baloyi wrote:

"On my way to buy the ticket, I don't care if you're confusing us. As long as Makhadzi is coming, I have to be there also."

@Ngwako Ice also said:

"Starting today, I will mind my own business."

@Leungo Keipegetse added:

"I’ve never been so confused."

Master KG announces breakup from Makhadzi, Mjolo hitmaker responds saying he was joking, SA shares reactions

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans were glued to Makhadzi and Master KG's pages as the drama between the stars continued to unfold.

The matter started when Makhadzi alleged that her longtime boyfriend cheated on her with two Tswana ladies. The Ghanama hitmaker also shared Master KG's personal numbers on social media.

According to ZAlebs, Makhadzi later shared that her accounts had been hacked and did not post the allegations making rounds on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News