Master KG and Makhadzi's relationship is on the rocks following a series of social media posts

It all started when Makhadzi revealed that the Jerusalema hitmaker was unfaithful and shared his personal numbers online

Makhadzi later shared that her account had been hacked and does not have access to her social media pages and WhatsApp

South Africans are glued to Makhadzi and Master KG's pages as the drama between the stars continues to unfold.

Master KG has announced that he has broken up with Makhadzi. Image: @masterkgsa and @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The matter started when Makhadzi alleged that her longtime boyfriend cheated on her with two Tswana ladies. The Ghanama hitmaker also shared Master KG's personal numbers on social media.

According to ZAlebs, Makhadzi later shared that her accounts had been hacked and did not post the allegations making rounds on social media. She wrote:

"Guys, I was also shocked about the post, someone hacked my account! I finally got my account back."

However, hours after Makhadzi's post, Master KG headed to his Facebook page to announce that they had called it quits. The Jerusalema hitmaker wrote:

"It is sad to say this but me and my queen Makhadzi we no longer in a relationship but we continue working together to entertain our lovely fans going forward. Thank you."

Makhadzi refuted the claims by saying Master KG was not serious about the breakup. She wrote:

"I will update the date and venue soon. He just did a typing error he wanted to tell you that he loves me and he can’t wait to come to my show. "

