Award-winning South African singer Tyla announced when her second single of 2025 will be released

Tyla took to her X account on Thursday 3 July 2025 and also shared the cover art to the follow up to her first single Bliss

Fans expressed excitement, with some asking when her collaboration with a legendary musician will be released

Tyla announced when her new song 'Is It' will be released. Image: Matt Crossick/PA Images, Marleen Moise

Source: Getty Images

Grammy Award-winning South African songstress Tyla has sent her fanbase into a frenzy after sharing the release date and cover art for her new song. The new song will be her second single of 2025 after Bliss.

Tyla has hinted that her follow-up album to her highly successful self-titled debut will be released this year. The Water hitmaker previously shared that her second album will feature a new sound. Following the release of Bliss on 9 May 2025, Tyla has shared details of her second single.

When will Tyla release her new song Is It?

On Thursday, 3 July 2025, Tyla took to her official X account and shared that she will be releasing a new song. The American Music Awards’ reigning Favourite Afrobeats Artist shared that the new song will be titled Is It. The single will be released on Friday, 11 July 2025. The post was captioned:

“’IS IT’ Out 11.07 ⭐️👙💋🐾Pre save now!”

The single’s cover art sees Tyla rocking her signature white tank top, short denim shorts and hot pink stilettos. Her torso, legs and arms are sprinkled with glitter.

See the post below:

Fans react as Tyla drops new song Is It details

In the comments, several netizens expressed excitement after Tyla announced the release of her new song. Others shared a snippet of Tyla sampling the song during a studio session. Some asked when she was releasing her song with Shakira, while the date's formatting left some fans confused.

Here are some of the reactions:

@nickivirals said:

“Huh, why not this week? You are playing too much 😭”

@qxeenbey4 remarked:

“November!? Have you lost your mind? Why? 😭”

@__dahsar said:

“Not me forgetting that other countries don’t write dates like we do 🤣🤣🤣”

@juniorwaldorf advised:

“Beautiful cover, but it’s missing the title/your name. It’s important for your brand to be prominently displayed. This can be done without compromising the beauty of the image. Many photographers are leading teams to believe that graphic design is outdated, but they are wrong.”

@rudeBearrr gushed:

“Thank you, Tyla, for saving the summer 🥹”

@Bigbardisett said:

“Let’s normalise putting the month first😭😭😭playing with us.”

@Mencast92 replied:

“I'm waiting for the collaboration with Queen Shakira.”

@Tylastana

“I just hope you don't pull that move again, mother 😕”

Olamilekan50811 asked:

“Is Wizkid featured?”

Tyla shared release details for her new song 'Is It'. Image: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD

Source: Getty Images

