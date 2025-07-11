Tyla's new single Is It has fans and celebrities buzzing, with many praising its instant impact on social media

The Grammy-winning singer dropped the song just weeks after the chart-topping success of Bliss

Social media users have hailed Tyla’s consistency and originality following the release of her latest single

The Tygers are celebrating the release of Tyla's highly anticipated new single, Is It. The internationally acclaimed South African singer had music lovers jumping with joy when she announced the song's release date and cover art on social media.

Tyla is giving fans the music they signed up for, and they are not complaining. The star revealed that she had another single on the way, a few weeks after releasing her single, Bliss, which has been topping charts since its release in May 2025. The Grammy Award-winning singer revealed that she was due to release another song titled Is It.

Fans have been counting down the days to the song's release on 11 July 2025, and it looks like it was worth the wait, as it has already received glowing reviews from fans and fellow musicians like Shekhinah. A user with the handle @tylasgirl took to X (formerly Twitter) soon after the song's release on streaming platforms, and praised the hit. The post read:

"Tyla got another hit on her hands 🙂‍↕️"

Fans can't get enough of Tyla's new song

Social media users are buzzing with excitement following the release of Tyla's latest hit. Many have already certified the song of the summer, just hours after its release.

@lindo_ncasana said:

"IS IT is better than Water, Push 2 Start & Truth Or Dare combined!!😭🏃🏾‍♂️🔥🔥🔥#TYLASUMMER #TYLA."

@SirTopiano wrote:

"Tyla’s music always gives something fresh that sticks with you long after the first listen."

@skpridebts commented:

"She's here to stay our uppity African we are proud of you girl."

@Zee_weh_ added:

"What a banger !!! Tyla is just allergic to making a bad song."

@ElarRealm said:

"Tyla doesn’t drop tracks-she casts spells. IS IT drips with mood, movement, and magnetic confidence. 🌙"

@imraquelllllll wrote:

"Been streaming this hit from 00:00. I can't get enough. 🔥🔥🔥🔥@Tyllaaaaaaa babes?? You did that, OMG!"

@ElarRealm said:

"Tyla doesn’t ask questions-she turns them into anthems. IS IT lands like a whisper with a pulse. 🎶"

@BardisMedia commented:

"I didn’t even listen and I know it’s better than whatever tf Justin Bieber just dropped😭"

Travis Scott gifts Tyla a stunning white Lamborghini

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning US rapper Travis Scott has featured singer Tyla on his highly anticipated album, Jack Boys 2. The Houston-born rapper has one of the coolest album promo runs, as it includes a stunning Lamborghini Huracán.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tyla Seethal showed off her very own custom-made matte, white Lambo. In the album, Scott featured rappers Glorilla, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, 21 Savage, and Waka Flocka Flame, who each received their own vehicles, too.

