A woman from South Africa posted another video sharing her experiences in Zimbabwe

The businesswoman gave a candid account of visiting the neighbouring country, which is notorious for going through economic turmoil

Her follow-up video, showing people the experience after landing in Zimbabwe, fascinated many South Africans

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A lady travelled to Zimbabwe on business, and she gave people an inside look at the state of the country. The lady went grocery shopping and clothes shopping and gave an honest review.

A South African businesswoman in Zimbabwe shared her observations. Image: @meloh_phantapreneur

Source: TikTok

Many people were fascinated as the woman went into detail about everything that she observed in Zimbabwe. Her video was posted on 27 March 2026, focused on the shopping experience in Zimbabwe.

In a video on TikTok by @meloh_phantapreneur shared part two of her Zimbabwean experience. The businesswoman said that when it came to buying food, they went shopping at Westgate Mall. The lady said they chose to shop at a Pick 'n Pay, and she described the inside as looking like Shoprite from the 2000s. The lady admired the fresh produce and the meat section, but admitted that the bill for eight meals in total was a whopping R2 549. The South African also observed that Zimbabwean supermarkets do not carry small bags of rice or sugar; everything is sold in 5 kg packets or bigger. She also visited clothing stores, including Edgars, which she described as outdated, suspecting it was stock that did not sell in neighbouring countries like South Africa. Watch the video below:

Zimbabweans react to South African in their country

Many Zimbabweans agreed that the woman did not put any misleading information. They admitted that the woman's review of Zimbabwe was fair. Read the comments below:

Zimbabweans shared thoughts on the South African's Harare experience. Image: Youngafrikanna / Pexels

Source: UGC

praiseworthy_moments comments:

"This is an honest and fair review. Our government will always embarrass us 😩,thank you sister."

WaMakiwa 🦁🦀added:

"That’s not true. You are even showing the 2kg rice we don’t have, small maize meal or sugar, yes."

Rose said:

"I’m following you because you are telling the truth. I’m Zimbabwean. Westgate is a dying mall. New malls are there somewhere."

Nomae79 added:

"Zim Jet and Edgars are for formal cloths.. honestly were I work, we actually compete that you see this top is from Edgars. Yu considered rich wen yu wear edgars or jet cloths lol.. but then again it will all depend on how you wear the outfits... for formal wear it's not tt bad honestly."

Lectures&Letters from Dubai🌻 wrote:

"As a young person fighting to bridge the gap between Zimbabwe and the rest of the world when it comes to fashion, I will."

Peppy remarked:

"It's my first time seeing you. I don't agree when you say Zimbabwe coz mna I come from Matabeleland. Your review was based on one place you went to, why not mention places not say Zimbabwe."

Tee added:

"Fairly good review, however, on the clothing part it was more of a mockery, the sentiment was off."

Brandon wrote:

"Very educational. There are many business opportunities for the youth. I am only realising it now. However, please don't shop using USD in big retail places; use the local currency."

Other Briefly News stories about South Africa in Zimbabwe

A woman visited South Africa for the first time, and her reaction to seeing the price of KFC left her in disbelief.

A man who shared his experiences in Zimbabwe was raving about the hospitality, and other South Africans in the country agreed.

Many people were impressed by a woman who documented her journey to Zimbabwe by road in a video on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News