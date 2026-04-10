A South African traveller shared his amazing experience of being treated with massive love and hospitality while visiting various parts of neighbouring Zimbabwe

The man challenged other citizens to visit Harare to see the kindness of the people who refused to let a visitor go hungry during his stay

His viral video has sparked a massive debate about ending tribalism and xenophobia between the two nations after his positive encounter with the local people

A South African traveller is making waves on TikTok after sharing his deeply moving experiences while visiting the neighbouring country of Zimbabwe.

The Mzansi man recording a video for his TikTok. Image: @the.comeback.blueprint

Source: TikTok

The man who goes by the name of The Comeback online visited several regions across the border to witness the local culture firsthand. He was stunned to find that the reality on the ground was vastly different from the negative stereotypes often seen in the media.

This eye-opening journey took place around mid-February 2026. He decided to speak out to challenge the rising levels of tribalism and xenophobia currently affecting the Southern African region.

The amazing spirit of Zim people

The visitor discovered that the people of Zimbabwe possess an incredible spirit of generosity, even when they have very little to give. He travelled through various communities to test the hospitality of the locals and was met with nothing but open arms and warmth.

This experience occurred despite the ongoing economic challenges that many citizens in the country face on a daily basis. The traveller noted that the bond between the two nations is much stronger than the vocal minority groups would like to admit.

The TikTok clip posted under the user, @the.comeback.blueprint, amassed over 76,000 likes.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the revelation

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Linda Michael commented:

“I went to Zimbabwe in 2003, 2013, and 2017. I never used my money. The love I got in Binga, Bulawayo and Felibusi was amazing.🔥♥️”

@Evariste Makabi said:

“I was in Harare in 2024. I will tell you Zimbabweans are one of the nicest people on the continent of Africa, the hospitality is top-notch.”

@khashani015Singo”Murangaphanda noted:

“As Zimbabweans, we love you in South Africa 🇿🇦, we are brothers and sisters forever.”

@tawaz wrote:

“l wish my workmates to come across this video, because yoh the hatred is too much. I wish to quit the job, but the problem l have a family that needs me. May God bless me with a better job.”

@mrehwa commented:

We might be poor and struggling with our economy, but we love everyone, no matter which part of Africa you might come from, we will give you the best of us.”

A screenshot from another video the man shared on TikTok. Image: @the.comeback.blueprint

Source: TikTok

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Briefly News previously reported that a South African man visited a clinic in Zimbabwe without money and was still assisted, sparking conversations about healthcare access across borders.

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Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra, recalled her experience in Zimbabwe, where she ate a local delicacy called Mopane worms.

Source: Briefly News