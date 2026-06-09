A savvy shopper has Mzansi scrambling for their car keys after posting a TikTok video of her Ackermans R30 sale haul in Virginia, Free State, on 8 June 2026.

Screenshots taken from the haul clip. Images: @aisha_ahmad

Source: TikTok

TikToker @aisha_ahmad loaded up on shoes, tops, and skirts, all for just R30 each. She confirmed the deals are running at Ackermans stores across South Africa right now.

Ackermans shoppers around the country are already well aware of the R30 clearance rails. The Virginia store is one of many carrying the sale across all provinces.

What Mzansi is grabbing off the shelves

Aisha’s haul covered all the basics that budget shoppers dream about. Cropped tops, skirts, and pairs of shoes made her basket look like a full wardrobe refresh. Clearance racks at Ackermans are stacked with staple pieces slashed from their original prices. Accessories like caps and sunglasses are also part of the R30 mix.

Shoppers who have been to their local stores say the sale keeps growing. One woman said her grandchildren are sorted from babies to big kids, all from those rails. Another regular shopper said she has been to every Ackermans in her area already. Someone else pointed out that Mr Price is also running similar deals right now.

The trick is to head straight to the marked-down rails at the back of the store. Sorting the Ackermans online catalogue by lowest price also helps you plan before you go in.

Watch the video below:

More stories about hauls

A woman gave a detailed grocery breakdown, revealing how she combines multiple supermarkets into her one monthly plan.

A university student from Cape Town went viral after showing Mzansi exactly what R30 buys at a Bali corner store in Indonesia.

A South African content creator shared a TikTok video on 26 May 2026 showing what R3,456 buys a family of four at Woolworths.

Source: Briefly News