Nota Baloyi posted a heated video defending Nonhle Thema after her viral 947 Drive interview with Thando Thabethe on 18 July 2026

Nonhle made several bold claims during the interview, including that she introduced Twitter to South Africans and was among the first Black families in Bryanston

The internet was divided, with some backing Nota's defence of Nonhle's legacy, while others found the interview hard to take seriously

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Nota Baloyi defended Nonhle Thema after Thando Thabethe 947 interview. Image: thandothabethe, nonhle_thema, lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Former music executive and podcaster Nota Baloy went in on social media defending former Channel O presenter Nonhle Thema, after her 947 Drive interview with Thando Thabethe. His response to Thando Thabethe's facial expressions racked up over 127,000 views and reignited a debate about whether Nonhle's contributions to South African entertainment are being properly respected.

Nonhle Thema's sit-down with Thando Thabethe on 18 July 2026 became a talking point on Music Pulse, with hosts Sfiso, Thakgi and Nota weighing in.

During the interview, Nonhle claimed she was among the first Black families to move into the upscale Bryanston neighbourhood back in 1990, and boldly stated that she personally introduced Twitter to South Africans. She also appeared to sidestep questions at times, notably responding to a query about how she was discovered by saying she had simply manifested it.

Nota backs Nonhle Thema

Nota was having none of the mockery; he argued that Nonhle genuinely paved the way for a generation of Black South Africans in entertainment and deserves recognition, not ridicule. He said Thando should worship the ground Nonhle walks on because she paved the way for artists like her. Neither Thando nor Nohle have responded to the backlash. Below is what SA had to say:

@KRNdobela wrote: "He speaks facts, Nonhle was the it girl who put us on a lot back in that day, she did pave the way, give respect where it's due"

@mpho_khumalo1 added: "He's not lying about MacG. MacG and Sol have a way to make guests feel special. And they respect them."

@nokie555 said: "🙌🏾 thank you Nota for standing for the truth because all these CBD Twitter rogues were getting excited with negative comments. We were there, we know her great work. She paved the way for many"

@Thubelihle12001 recalled: "I remember the Dark n Lovely campaign when she demanded money and was criticised, and Dark n Lovely actually paid her !"

@4210_tbgm kept it short: "One of the few times I agree with the GOAT."

Nonhle remembers parents in throwback

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonhle Thema remembered her parents on Instagram, namely, Cynthia Shange, who passed away at 76 and her father, Derrick Thema.

Thema's posts showed them in their younger years and a poignant caption which stole hearts.

Source: Briefly News