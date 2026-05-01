On Wednesday, 29 April 2026, Nonhle Thema remembered her parents on Instagram after recently losing her mother, Cynthia Shange, who passed away at 76

She posted a throwback photo of both her late parents, Cynthia Shange and Derrick Thema, showing them in their younger years and a poignant caption

Some comments focused on the beauty of her parents, while others offered prayers and support during her period of grief

Nonhle Thema remembered her late mom and dad. Image: nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

Seasoned broadcaster Nonhle Thema melted hearts online after sharing sweet tribute to her late parents.

The popular actress recently lost her mother, former beauty queen Cynthia Shange, who passed away at the age of 76.

Just over a week after announcing the death of her mother, Nonhle Thema returned online with a sweet tribute honouring both her late mother and father.

Nonhle Thema honours parents with throwback photo

Taking to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, Nonhle shared a throwback photo of her mom, South Africa's first black Miss South Africa and her father, Derrick Thema.

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She captioned the photo of her parents during their younger years with a poignant message. The caption read:

“Reunited in heaven 🕊️🕊️ Our Angels Mom and Dad ♥️♥️Thank You 🙏🏽”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Nonhle Thema's sweet to tribute to late parents

The post gained traction on Instagram and sparked a flurry of reactions. Some Instagram users focused on the photo while others comforted Nonhle Thema.

Here are some of the comments:

don_txno said:

“That look! Tima knew what he had😭❤️🔥”

zodwa5983 comforted:

“So sorry, dear, they are watching over you now and super proud of you ❤️❤️❤️. sending you big tight hugs 🤗”

Ofentsetheone gushed:

“Your mom was really beautiful, hey 👏👏😍”

audreylindiwe remarked:

“How I wish that were true, that when we die, we reincarnate. I'm sure Mama has been conceived, as for Papa, don't know when he passed, but he is a young adult in another household.”

Segolame Mokgathong commented:

“May God be with you during this difficult time ❤️🙏. Your parents are probably watching over you and smiling at each other, thinking them meeting created a diamond. Be comforted, Queen. God is with you 🙏❤️”

Mzoxolo Sabe Jola said:

“My favourite beautiful mama's in South Africa was mama Winnie and mama Cynthia most beautiful mamas. Besides my mother ❤️”

Mzansi reacted to Nonhle Thema's tribute. Image: nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

Nonhle Thema humbled by Mzansi’s love after mom’s passing

In more entertainment news, Nonhle Thema was overwhelmed by the support her fans, peers and the country at large gave her and her family following her mother Cynthia Shange's passing.

The media personality took to social media, humbled, as she reflected on the outpouring of love her family had received in the hours and days following the tragedy.

Cynthia Shange passed away at the age of 76 in the early hours of the morning on 20 April 2026 at an undisclosed medical facility in KwaZulu-Natal, following an illness, according to a statement released by her family.

Cynthia Shange laid to rest in a private funeral ceremony

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cynthia Shange was laid to rest recently, in the presence of family and friends in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mzansi quickly took to the comments section to give the late actress her much-deserved flowers.

Source: Briefly News