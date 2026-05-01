South African polygamist Musa Mseleku bragged to his four wives that he could still have children at the age of 51

This was despite claims or talk about him being infertile, a joke among his wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo

Musa welcomed his 11th child with his wife, MaKhwela, who is wife number five, and he explained why she was named Methuli

Musa Mseleku celebrated the birth of his 11th child, as it proved something many have wondered for a while. Image: Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Uthando Nes'thembu reality TV star Musa Mseleku caused quite a stir on the latest episode of the reality TV show when he bragged about his fertility.

The polygamist seemingly rubbed the birth of his 11th child on his four wives' faces, saying this proved that he was not infertile.

Musa brags about new baby

On the latest episode of the hit Mzansi Magic show, Mseleku, accompanied by his first wife, MaCele, went to the Khwela homestead to bring gifts. He looked back at some of the nasty comments made by Cele and his other wives, MaYeni, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo, who questioned if he is still able to have kids or not.

Mseleku recently showed off his lastborn kid's face, and she has an uncanny resemblance to his firstborn daughter, Sne Mseleku.

His daughter's name is Methuli Mseleku, and her name has a much deeper meaning. He said that her birth lifted the weight off his shoulders, as some people questioned his ability to still have kids.

"My daughter has two names. I named her Methuli because she lifted my burdens. Some people said I could no longer have children, but here's a whole person," he bragged.

"Here is Methuli, and she didn't even cry when we walked in here. This name is heavy because of all the things that were said about me. Now I have fathered her, and she has lifted that burden from my shoulders," he added.

MaKhwela could also attest to the importance of Methuli in Mseleku's life.

Musa Mseleku and MaKhwela have a child together. Image: Khwelasamke

Source: Instagram

MaKhwela's lobola negotiations cause stir

On Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu reality show, MaKhwela's lobola drama came under the spotlight, as MaNgwabe questioned who paid for it, since Musa was at the hospital when it was supposedly negotiated.

Musa's fourth wife, MaNgwabe, claimed that Musa Mseleku had no idea who handled the lobola when she asked him about it.

"And when I asked Mthombeni about the lobola which we saw on TV, he said he knows nothing about that because he was sick. Even the money that was used, he said he did not know where it came from," she said. "Who was behind the finances and everything when the lobola was paid?"

Musa cries during MaKhwela's family ceremony

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku and his family, along with MaCele, made way to MaKhwela's home.

As fans assumed it was a lobola negotiation, or umembeso, he denied this and further confused people. A hilarious moment from the latest episode was when Musa Mseleku got emotional and started crying.

Source: Briefly News