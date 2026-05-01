Musa Mseleku posed for a cute picture with his 11th child, whom he shares with his fifth wife, Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela

The child had social media users stunned as she bears a striking resemblance to her father's firstborn, Sne Mseleku

There are talks that Musa and Smake have a secondborn; however, she debunked that claim

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Musa Mseleku posed for a rare photo with his 11th child with MaKhwela. Image: Musamseleku, Khwelasamke

Source: Instagram

South African polygamist Musa Mseleku caused a stir with a photo of himself and his eleventh child.

The cute baby girl has an uncanny resemblance to his firstborn daughter, Sne Mseleku.

Musa poses with his lastborn

Polygamist and reality TV star Musa Mseleku caused a stir when a photo of him bonding with his daughter went viral. If the latest season of Uthando Nes'thembu is anything to go by, Musa Mseleku is currently in the process of marrying Samke MaKhwela, the mother of Methuli Mseleku.

Mzansi got introduced to Baby Met after season 8 of the hit Mzansi Magic reality TV show when snaps of him visiting the baby in his car and MaCele's home trended.

In the last episode, he was seen going to MaKhwela's home bearing gifts with the Mseleku family, and he got emotional.

X user @NyakegoMaponya posted the photo of Musa and his baby with the caption:

"Musa Mseleku with his current lastborn baby, Methuli."

Why Mseleku married MaKhwela?

As Mzansi got introduced to Khwela, they also got to learn that Mseleku did not marry her because he loved her, but only because he wanted to fulfil his dream of having 20 children.

Methuli is currently his 11th child; however, there were rumours that MaKhwela had given birth to their second child, which is ultimately his 12th, after she posted and deleted a cryptic post on Instagram.

His reason for marrying her changed again, saying he bought all of his wives' houses, and they moved out of Umzumbe. This meant the homestead would be empty, so he brought in MaKhwela to ensure that the home stays running.

"I told my wives to move out and live in their own townhouses," he said. This prompted a quick response from MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe, who let out a sigh and laughed.

Musa Mseleku snapped a photo with Samke MaKhwela's child. Image: Musamseleku, Khwelasamke

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to photo of Met and Mseleku

SA is conflicted about who Met looks like the most within the Mseleku clan.

@Lee_RoyaLe_9 said:

"She used to look like Sne, now starting to resemble uMa wakhe with a dash of Mnini’s looks."

@ms_tourist shared:

"Sne multiplied."

@JustZnje asked:

"You would swear that is his grandchild. The way he behaves with his grandsons? It is like they are his world."

@Tlotly_Mase1 replied:

"This child looks like Musa's sister. Been a minute since we last saw her."

@nonkululek36320 said:

"She has a baby sister now, so lil Met is not the lastborn anymore; she looks so much like Musa's sister."

Uthando Nes'thembu extended

In a previous report from Briefly News, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed when the final episode of Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9 will air, announcing an extension.

Fans welcomed the extra episodes after a drama-filled season, while others joked that the show deserves its own 24-hour channel like Big Brother Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News