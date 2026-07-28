An Afrikaner family living in America shared how they finally moved out of an apartment and into a rental house with a yard

The family said the move took just one U-Haul trip, unlike the multiple trips moving usually takes back home in South Africa

Friends surprised them with a bag of maize meal, and their son enjoyed his first plate of pap and sous in months

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Pictures that the family shared along with the post. Images: Life After the Leap

Source: Facebook

An Afrikaner family living in America has moved into a new rental house, leaving apartment life behind after months of adjusting to their new country. The family shared their moving day story on their Facebook page, Life After the Leap, over the weekend.

The family said this weekend felt like a turning point for them. They finally feel like they are putting down roots in their new home.

They admitted the move surprised them with how simple it turned out to be. Back in South Africa, a house move usually meant borrowing a trailer and driving back and forth several times.

This time, they rented a single U-Haul truck. They packed everything in one go, drove to the new house, and unloaded without any extra trips.

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A fresh start with more space

On Sunday, the family celebrated their new home the way many South Africans do, with a braai in the yard. Friends gave them a surprise housewarming gift, a bag of ACE maize meal.

Their son Eben was thrilled with the gift. It was his first plate of pap and sous since leaving South Africa, and it brought back familiar comfort.

The house is still full of unpacked boxes, but the family said they do not mind at all. What stood out most to them was finally having space to enjoy.

Children played in the yard while adults gathered around the braai. The sound of laughter outside made the rental feel like a real home to the family.

Another special moment came when they hung their first American flag by their front door. Friends told them every new homeowner needed one.

For the family, the flag represents more than just a symbol. It reflects the opportunities they have been given and the kindness shown by strangers who welcomed them.

They said they are building a new life in America while still holding onto South Africa in their hearts every single day.

See the post below:

More about Afrikaners in the US

An Afrikaner woman living in Austin, Texas, shared a video breaking down what it actually costs to relocate to the US as a refugee.

A proudly Afrikaner content creator, Lindi, shared her thoughts when an African American woman spoke about the Afrikaner refugees.

An Afrikaner woman gave viewers a tour of what she described as her first temporary refugee accommodation in the United States.

Source: Briefly News