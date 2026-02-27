Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

"Looks Nice": Afrikaner Shows Temporary Refugee Accommodation in the US
Family and Relationships

"Looks Nice": Afrikaner Shows Temporary Refugee Accommodation in the US

by  Gloria Masia
4 min read
  • An Afrikaner woman gave viewers a tour of what she described as her first temporary refugee accommodation in the United States
  • The video prompted many questions from curious South Africans, including how long the process takes and what requirements must be met at consulates
  • The broader conversation touched on political narratives surrounding claims about white genocide in South Africa

CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience

While refugee resettlement involves strict vetting and legal procedures, the clip offered a rare glimpse into early relocation stages. It also reflected a growing trend of South Africans exploring opportunities overseas amid economic, political, and social uncertainty.

The visual on the right showed the the kitchen area
The screenshot on the left showed the living room in a temporary placement. Image: @country.girl.van
Source: TikTok

An Afrikaner woman shared a video showing what she described as her first temporary accommodation in the United States after relocating as a refugee. The clip, posted by @country.girl.van on 25 February 2026, was filmed at Capitol KOA Holiday in Severna Park near Washington, DC, and showcased a neat kitchen, comfortable bedroom spaces, and clean bathrooms.

Read also

“I am jealous”: Mzansi reacts to latest Afrikaner family moving to America

The discussion unfolded against the backdrop of renewed international attention on claims by former US President Donald Trump regarding so-called white genocide in South Africa. These claims have repeatedly been disputed and widely rejected by researchers and South African authorities. Nevertheless, they have influenced certain migration narratives and asylum conversations abroad. Her caption reads:

“Coming to the USA for the first temporary accommodation as refugees.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Political claims influenced migration narratives

Viewers flooded the comments with questions about the process, asking whether everyone received similar housing, how long approvals took, whether applicants had to secure their own accommodation, and what requirements were needed at the consulate. Others questioned whether anyone could apply and what criteria had to be met.

While refugee resettlement processes involve strict legal requirements and vetting procedures, the video by user @country.girl.van offered a rare look inside temporary accommodation facilities and the early stages of relocation. It also reflected a broader trend of South Africans exploring emigration, whether through work visas, skilled migration, or asylum pathways, as global political narratives continue to shape personal decisions.

The visual on the right showed the fridge and the food inside
The visual on the left showed the wardrobe, together wit her clothes. Image: @country.girl.van
Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what South Africans said

Robberts Saddlery Lindsey🇿🇦 commented:

“Ek het in so ’n plek gebly in Oklahoma toe ek in die VSA gewerk het vir vier maande. Dit was baie nice. Translation: I stayed in a place like that in Oklahoma when I worked in the USA for four months. It was very nice.”

Read also

Afrikaner woman shared new life adventures in Massachusetts

Shirley Mpiisi commented:

“Dankie dat jy met ons deel en jy klink so dankbaar. Mag julle ’n mooi, geseënde toekoms hê daar. 🥰 Translation: Thank you for sharing with us, and you sound so grateful. May you have a beautiful, blessed future there. 🥰🥰

CarlaBear asked:

“Is that where you will stay for three months?”

Tanya Daniels commented:

“Ek sien op die weather app julle gaan die twee dae nog sneeu kry. Translation: I see on the weather app you’re going to get snow for the next two days.”

Jacques Viljoen commented:

“Lyk lekker rustig daar. Julle gaan ’n voorspoedige toekoms hê. Ek het vandag my eerste e-mail ontvang om my besonderhede te gee en wanneer hulle my kan kontak vir verdere reëlings. Translation: It looks nice and peaceful there. You’re going to have a prosperous future. Today I received my first email to provide my details and when they can contact me for further arrangements.”

Read also

MP Alan Beesley says ‘lived reality’ shows most spaza shops foreign-owned

Shirley Mpisi commented:

“Jare terug in die negentigs het ek die woord ‘resettlement’ geleer. Dit is presies wat hier gebeur. Alles wat sy hier wys en vertel is die waarheid. Sy klink so positief en ek is baie bly vir hulle. Translation: Years ago in the nineties I learned the word ‘resettlement’. That is exactly what is happening here. Everything she shows and tells here is the truth. She sounds so positive and I am very happy for them. ❤️”

Marie-Luise Botha asked: “

Hi, as ek mag vra, hoeveel kontant het mens nodig om oor te gaan? Translation: Hi, if I may ask, how much cash does one need to relocate?”

Brooklyns World asked:

“How much do they give you for rental, food, etc.? Does everyone get the same amount, and must you find your own accommodation?”

Irissie3 asked:

“Dame, sê vir my watse vrae het hulle gevra by die konsulaat? Kan enige een gaan? Is daar vereistes? Translation: Ma’am, tell me what questions they asked at the consulate? Can anyone go? Are there requirements?”

Read also

Mzansi hospitality graduate landed international job in the United States

3 Other Briefly News stories about Afrikaner refugees

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Elaine hendrix Ilan tobiana Sundowns salary Jordan north Khaya mthethwa