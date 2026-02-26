An Afrikaner family posted a video of their move to South Carolina on 19 February 2026, joining a growing number of South Africans heading to the US

Close to 2,000 Afrikaners have relocated to America under Trump's refugee programme since the first group arrived in May 2025

Some families have settled comfortably into American life, while others have faced hardship far removed from what they expected when they boarded the plane

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

An Afrikaner family made the decision to leave everything they knew behind for a new life in America.

An Afrikaner family became the latest to move to the USA under Trump's refugee programme. Images

Source: TikTok

On 19 February 2026, they posted a TikTok video under the username, @blomkie2. The family documented their move to South Carolina in the United States. They joined growing wave of Afrikaners who have relocated under the refugee programme championed by President Donald Trump.

Many families left South Africa over alleged fears around safety and violence. Hundreds of Afrikaners have applied for and received refugee status in America. The move landed the family in South Carolina. The state has become one of several American destinations for South Africans arriving under the programme.

A Programme That Has Split Opinion

The journey these families are taking has not been without controversy. Trump's administration granted Afrikaners Priority-2 refugee status. He argued that white South Africans face racial discrimination back home. South Africa's government has since responded to the claim and stated that it does not hold up under refugee law. There is also reportedly no credible evidence supporting it.

The first group landed in the United States in May 2025. The numbers have since grown. Close to 2,000 Afrikaners have now made the move.

Veteran journalist Max du Preez has called the situation absurd. He cited that a policy that allows only white South Africans, while turning away refugees from other countries, sends a deeply troubling message about whose lives are considered worth protecting.

Back in South Africa, opinion is also divided. Many Afrikaans-speaking South Africans have publicly dismissed the refugee claims as politically motivated. They said they have no plans to leave and believe the narrative of persecution is being exaggerated.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the move

Briefly News compiled comments from the post below.

@rightof commented:

“I hear so much about people struggling after getting there.”

@nataliekruger5 wrote:

“I want to leave Mzansi. My heart doesn't belong here anymore. Where do I start?”

@AlphaQueen said:

“My husband doesn't want to go. My heart is broken. I just want to leave. There’s no more place here for us.”

@zuma commented:

“How I wish that was me.😭”

@woodcreations said:

“I am jealous. I wish I could leave also.”

The family pours drinks at a Taco Bell outlet. Image

Source: TikTok

More articles about Afrikaners in the USA

Briefly News previously reported that an Afrikaner woman living in the US shared a viral video showing her latest grocery run, sparking an online debate.

previously reported that an Afrikaner woman living in the US shared a viral video showing her latest grocery run, sparking an online debate. A proudly Afrikaner content creator, Lindi, shared her thoughts when an African American woman spoke about the Afrikaner refugees.

Afrikaner refugee Charl Kleinhaus shared positive experiences in the United States amid social media scrutiny.

Source: Briefly News