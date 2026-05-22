A salary transparency creator shared information showing that a Pikitup team leader working under the City of Johannesburg

The shared breakdown revealed that overtime earnings can significantly increase monthly income

Pikitup remains Johannesburg’s official waste management entity, employing workers across multiple levels to maintain refuse collection and sanitation services

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Boni Xaba, known for promoting salary transparency, has once again sparked conversations around earnings after sharing details linked to a Pikitup team leader working under the City of Johannesburg.

The picture on the left showed Boni. Image: Boni Xaba/Facebook

Source: TikTok

The video was posted by @liferesetwithboni on 21 May 2026. The creator regularly shares anonymous payslips from different industries to help young people better understand earning potential across various career paths without revealing personal identities.

According to the payslip Boni shared, a Pikitup team leader earns around R25,000 in monthly salary before additional overtime pay. The overtime amount exceeded R7,000, pushing total earnings significantly higher. The payslip also included deductions as well as bonus.

What an entry-level pikitup worker earns

According to the City of Johannesburg vacancy advert, general Workers at Pikitup earn a basic monthly salary of around R10,616 (excluding benefits) or about R11,800, depending on the specific depot and shift allowances. This entry-level rate is standard for municipal waste collection and street cleaning in Johannesburg.

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Pikitup is the official waste management entity wholly owned by the City of Johannesburg. The organisation is responsible for refuse collection and helping maintain cleanliness and sanitation across South Africa’s largest metro. Thousands of workers across operational and management levels help keep waste systems functioning daily.

Official vacancy information previously released by Pikitup has also shown that entry-level general workers earn significantly lower salaries, with advertised basic pay sitting at just over R10,600 before benefits. The large differences across roles highlight how responsibility levels and overtime structures can substantially influence earnings.

The creator @liferesetwithboni behind the viral salary series has built a growing audience by opening conversations around income transparency, career planning and helping young South Africans understand employment opportunities across sectors.

The picture on the left showed a Pikitup truck carrying bins. Image: Dada Morero

Source: Facebook

Check out the TikTok video below

Mzansi react to the salary

Nhlanhloe wrote:

“Tjo imindeni yethu sizokwaz amapay ethu. 😭😭 Translation: Tjo, our families will now know our salaries.”

Montana said:

“I want to study logistics as a logistics analyst after matric next year. What is the advice? 🙏🏽”

Shepherd N asked:

“And normal cleaners?”

Gilbert Makeke wrote:

“Check yadi fire man Tsha city of jhb tseo ditswang skolong 3 months. You will be shocked. Translation: Check that the firemen in the city of Johannesburg, who come straight from school, for 3 months. You will be shocked.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about payslips

A TikTok video revealed the real monthly take-home pay of a BI developer in South Africa, showing the impact of taxes and deductions.

A trainee accountant’s payslip, shared online, revealed how little entry-level professionals actually take home after deductions.

An IT guru shares a video about salaries in the tech world that recently caught the attention of many South Africans online.

Source: Briefly News