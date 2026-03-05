An IT guru shares a video about salaries in the tech world that recently caught the attention of many South Africans online

The viral TikTok clip gave Mzansi viewers online a rare glimpse into the earnings of someone working in the industry

The numbers left many people surprised and quickly sparked discussions about career choices and which industries to consider

Curiosity about how much people really earn in the tech industry led to a revealing moment online. When a content creator decided to share a real example of a payslip, it immediately got people talking. Some viewers were shocked, while others said the information helped them rethink their career plans. The clip quickly turned into a bigger conversation about opportunities in the IT world.

A TikTok post about salaries in the tech industry caught attention after @school_of_it shared the payslip of an anonymous test analyst on 18 January 2026. The post showed a net salary of R46,632.71, while the gross amount before deductions stood at around R65,000. This comes after one of his followers asked for realistic salary insights to help them decide whether to pursue careers in IT.

South Africa’s tech industry has grown rapidly over the past decade. Companies across banking, retail and telecommunications increasingly rely on software developers, analysts and testing specialists to maintain their systems. Test analysts play a key role in ensuring that applications work properly before they are released to the public.

Tech salary reveal gets Mzansi talking

The salary reveal by IT guru and user @school_of_it quickly sparked conversation online. Many people were impressed by the figures and joked that some people are eating in the tech industry. Others said it confirmed why technology careers are becoming more attractive for young people deciding what to study.

However, some users pointed out that IT salaries can vary widely depending on experience, certifications and company size. Entry-level roles often start lower, while professionals with several years of experience can earn significantly more. The discussion ultimately highlighted how salary transparency is helping many South Africans make more informed career choices.

Here’s what Mzansi said

user78601456598755 wrote:

"Much appreciated, bro, for responding. It’s very concerning, as I’m currently a senior test analyst at one of the large corporate companies, and it’s not even close. 🙈"

Mphoski wrote:

"I can proudly say that at Entelect, they are taking good care of us."

Lindiwe wrote:

"Salaries in IT are individual-based since we come with different experiences. But there are baselines… and this is not one."

Bonolo Mfikwe asked:

"How easy is it to get a job with the ISTQB certificate?"

Ruan84_ZA suggested:

"Perhaps do one for a senior ITC system specialist."

MR-Zwane asked:

"How much do architects earn?"

lesego | bapstec asked:

"Could you do one for DevOps or DevSecOps, please? 🥺"

Thirdx_God’s Brat asked:

"Okay, accurate. But what about performance test engineers?"

Marx Tshivhasa wrote:

"I’m in the same field."

X wrote:

"No pension. No medical aid."

Brian Pope asked:

"Compliance officer, please."

