A content creator shared a payslip showing a creditors clerk with a BCom in accounting earning a small salary

The person has two years of work experience and is looking for advice on career options outside the CA route

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some calling it exploitation and others saying it depends on the company

A local content creator sparked a debate after she shared a salary payslip for someone with an accounting degree. The TikTok user @liferesetwithboni posted the video on 25 November 2025 showing that a creditors clerk is earning R16,000 per month. The woman explained that the person has a BCom in accounting, two years of work experience and works in finance. She mentioned that she knows people will say it's not about the qualification, but she stressed that the degree is difficult and not easy to get.

The woman said the person doesn't want to be a CA anymore and asked for recommendations on what else they can do. She mentioned that there are more accounting salaries on YouTube, but most of them are quite low, with many below R15,000. She asked viewers to give advice on what career options the person could explore to earn better money.

A creditor's clerk performs important administrative tasks and duties that are related to the process of repayment and debt calculation. They manage invoices, process payments to suppliers, reconcile accounts and maintain accurate records of all transactions. The role requires one to excel at paying attention to detail, have good communication skills and also the ability to work with numbers. Creditors clerks work closely with suppliers and internal departments to ensure that payments are made on time and that all financial records are kept up to date.

Mzansi reacts to the payslip

Netizens reacted to the payslip details shared by TikTok user @liferesetwithboni's clip, sharing what they felt about the person's earnings:

@mahira_rafiq wrote:

"It's not even the work that's difficult. It's the abusive people and their exploitation that we are tired of."

@el_za said:

"It's about the position, creditor clerk jobs don't pay... At least an Accountant position or Financial Accountant."

@bandile_ shared:

"My creditors clerk gets R40k CTC. My debtors clerk gets R30k CTC. Assistant FM gets R50k CTC. Only the assistant FM has a degree. It honestly depends on the company."

@eyamanguta_z asked:

"Can I please have a Procurement manager's pay slip?"

@vho_joe commented:

"You will get well paid in government, private doesn't have that time of paying a lot😢"

@mt_ added:

"Depends on the employer and the industry. I know it's not easy, but they must go for the big dogs. That's where the bag is at."

@lebo__m explained:

"The earnings potential of a degree is not determined by how difficult a degree is; it's determined by what the market wants."

@tsevrah_ntshovelo advised:

"This person must apply for a credit controller role, at least they pay 25k plus."

@yara_ said:

"It's not your qualification, it's your employer exploiting you; you can get a much better job at a much better company with your qualification."

