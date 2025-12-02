A KwaZulu-Natal woman explained how she landed a job in Switzerland after people kept asking about her journey

She found the position on LinkedIn while working for the same company in South Africa

South Africans asked questions about qualifications and whether they could follow the same path

A woman from KZN is standing at the airport and also taking a picture of herself in her office. Images: @mamnguni_zp

A South African woman living abroad got people asking questions after she shared how she landed her job. The TikTok user @mamnguni_zp posted a video explaining her journey to Switzerland after a previous post of hers got more attention than she expected. People flooded her comments section asking how she was able to get a job overseas and relocate there. She thanked other South Africans working abroad who helped answer questions in the comments and gave advice to people wanting to move.

The woman, from KwaZulu-Natal, moved to Switzerland in September 2024. She works for a food manufacturing company as a food safety specialist. She explained that she was already working for the same company in South Africa when she found a job posting on LinkedIn for a position in Switzerland. At the time she applied, she didn't even have a passport, but she went ahead with the application anyway.

After applying, she went through the interview process and was successful. She said it was possible by God's grace. She stressed that she's not gatekeeping or hiding information and that she didn't go through any agencies. All she did was look for the job online on LinkedIn, found the post, applied and was successful. She suggested that for the kind of job she has, it's easier to go through LinkedIn rather than using agencies because she doesn't have experience with that route.

She added that people can also use agencies if they want to, and a simple way to find them is through TikTok or social media. She gave an example of searching for "teaching as a foreign teacher in a different country agencies" on the search bar, and you'll get information that can help with your job search.

A woman from KZN is recording a clip answering questions people asked her about working and moving abroad. Images: @mamnguni_zp

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users shared more questions on the TikToker @mamnguni_zp's clip:

@cute_berry wrote:

"Oh, I wish someone would help me on how to get a job overseas."

@og_popzin questioned:

"How do I become a Food Safety Specialist? I already have a BA in Disaster and Safety Management with SHEMTRAC."

@halle_zwane asked:

"I studied Food Science and Technology… Do they take people with 1 year of experience?🥺"

@lumkanonku shared:

"True, I also got a post via LinkedIn, it's in Dubai, but I'm scared, eish. Still have to vet the company."

@browndimples gushed:

"Beautiful lady with a beautiful heart. Thank you for being kind. Hopefully, some will take the leap of faith. The world is our oyster."

@amanda_kasi wrote:

"Hi, thank you so much for explaining. So, you say you are a safety food specialist, and what qualifications does one need to become a safety food specialist?"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

