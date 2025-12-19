A UK travel content creator visited a Fourways farmers market event in Johannesburg and was blown away by the vibe

The woman filmed herself dancing and enjoying live music surrounded by people of all ages, having a good time

She said all should visit SA because you feel seen in ways different to other countries

A UK-based TikToker who goes by the handle @goworldside, couldn't contain her excitement while walking through Fourways farmers market in Johannesburg on 4 November 2025. The woman, who shares travel experiences on TikTok, looked around at a festive event that was taking place and immediately said:

"We don't have this in the UK. I wish we had this in the UK. I'm so shocked."

The scene around her showed people relaxing on couches under tents, groups sitting on the grass, and others dancing to live music. It looked like a big Sunday social where everyone came together to vibe. The woman and her friend joined in, dancing along with the crowd as a singer performed on stage. You could see phones everywhere, people recording the moment and enjoying themselves.

She shared the video with a caption explaining her culture shock as a Black British woman. She mentioned that for less than £20 (around R448 according to Wise currency converter), she got to experience something London could probably never offer due to weather, demand, space, and other reasons. But she wasn't upset about it; she accepted that's just how things are back home.

What really stood out to her was how different South Africa felt compared to other countries she'd visited. She urged all to come to SA, saying:

"You'll actually feel seen as a black person in ways that's different to any other majority black country I've been to, it's such a vibe, for real."

South Africans react to UK woman's shock

Netizens in the comments had plenty to say about TikToker @goworldside's experience and their love for Mzansi:

@shev_lam said:

"This is why I tell people you also have to go to Joburg for the cultural experience. Everyone wants to do Cape Town."

@2xtreme added:

"That's why the whole of Africa wants to live in South Africa, which is not fair for South African people."

@li_mazibuko asked:

"What do you mean you don't have this? 😭 What are y'all doing in the UK?"

@mitch joked:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 is heaven, don't tell anyone 🤫🤫🤫"

@mamickey_herman explained:

"South Africans know how to party, and it being festive season, it's party after party, no sleeping for groovers 😁😁"

@khethani_mabaso welcomed her:

"Stay until December, you will see more than this. I just want to say we love you here in SA."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

