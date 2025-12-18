Kino Yves, a French long-distance traveller, shared that he got money from a South African man

The YouTuber told the generous man that he was cycling to Angola, which he planned to reach in a year

People online took to the comment section with pride and advised Kino how he should accept money in future

French traveller Kino Yves received money while travelling on his e-trike. Images: @kinoyves

Source: Instagram

French adventurer and YouTuber Kino Yves, known for his three-year solo journey from France to South Africa on an e-trike, showed the generosity many South Africans possess. The random act of kindness sparked a conversation among proud local internet users.

Kino regularly posts his experiences travelling from country to country, often showcasing his unique human encounters. On 3 November 2025, the adventurer uploaded one such moment when he met a South African man who gave him R100 to buy something to eat. The generosity came after Kino shared that he was on his way to Angola and added that he would arrive the following year.

Kino Yves carries his tent and other essentials for the long road on his e-trike. Image: Bicycle Travellers

Source: Facebook

Internet users comment on South African's generosity

Hundreds of social media users expressed their thoughts about what Kino called 'African generosity.'

@mustaphardennice advised the traveller:

"Next time, while receiving gifts or giving out gifts, always use your right hand."

@perrygin1 stated with a laugh:

"He mistakenly assumed that you were impoverished, questioning why you had been riding a bicycle for the past few years."

@user108180703131 wrote in the comment section:

"South Africa, God bless all of us. We are so loving."

@biaanjansevanrens said to the South African man:

"Thanks, Uncle. It just shows that we South Africans are the best, and you show the world so much respect and love, Grootman."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Kino's account below:

3 Other stories about generous people

Source: Briefly News