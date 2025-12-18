“We Are So Loving”: Mzansi Proud as South African Man Gives French E-Trike Adventurer Money
- Kino Yves, a French long-distance traveller, shared that he got money from a South African man
- The YouTuber told the generous man that he was cycling to Angola, which he planned to reach in a year
- People online took to the comment section with pride and advised Kino how he should accept money in future
French adventurer and YouTuber Kino Yves, known for his three-year solo journey from France to South Africa on an e-trike, showed the generosity many South Africans possess. The random act of kindness sparked a conversation among proud local internet users.
Kino regularly posts his experiences travelling from country to country, often showcasing his unique human encounters. On 3 November 2025, the adventurer uploaded one such moment when he met a South African man who gave him R100 to buy something to eat. The generosity came after Kino shared that he was on his way to Angola and added that he would arrive the following year.
Internet users comment on South African's generosity
Hundreds of social media users expressed their thoughts about what Kino called 'African generosity.'
@mustaphardennice advised the traveller:
"Next time, while receiving gifts or giving out gifts, always use your right hand."
@perrygin1 stated with a laugh:
"He mistakenly assumed that you were impoverished, questioning why you had been riding a bicycle for the past few years."
@user108180703131 wrote in the comment section:
"South Africa, God bless all of us. We are so loving."
@biaanjansevanrens said to the South African man:
"Thanks, Uncle. It just shows that we South Africans are the best, and you show the world so much respect and love, Grootman."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Kino's account below:
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za