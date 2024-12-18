A generous woman captured a heartwarming moment of her helper's unique year-end function

The thoughtful gesture shows the boss’s appreciation for her helper’s hard work and dedication

Social media users are raving about the boss’s kindness and the worker’s enthusiasm and gratitude

A woman showed appreciation to her domestic worker. Image: @exquisitedeluxecakes

Source: TikTok

We all know the drill—generous bosses make work worthwhile. One treated her helper to a fab day at the spa.

Helper spoiled at the spa

The dedicated worker was over the moon and couldn’t stop praising her amazing boss. The heartwarming video was shared on the TikTok account @exquisitedeluxecakes.

It shows the worker enjoying massages and delicious meals laid out just for her. The luxurious experience garnered thousands of views.

Providing opportunities for growth

Another effective way for bosses to show appreciation is by investing in their employees' professional development. This approach not only benefits the domestic worker but also enhances the quality of service they provide. Employers can achieve this by sponsoring relevant workshops, courses, or certifications that align with their employees' interests and career aspirations.

Watch the video below:

Social media users are gushing over the gesture. They are praising the thoughtful boss and the worker’s gratitude.

See some comments below:

@hkkkv mentioned:

"The smile on her face. 🥰"

@NdinaeNegondeni stated

"It's the fact that she appreciates and expresses gratitude. ❤️"

@Kea shared:

"My husband did the same thing for our helper on Sunday. Very thoughtful. ❤️😍"

@Matshe posted:

"The sweetest thing I've seen all year.👌👌

@Takalani_Setswadi commented:

"May the good bless never cease to bless my sister. Ndi khou guda. 🙏🥰🥰❤️"

@MphoM typed:

"Mommy, she’s so happy bathong, thank you for pampering her.

@NomahMzobe.ofC.O.A said:

"I gave mine her bonus today akasaceli namakhekhe engihlezi ngimbhakela wona. 😂"

@Sfiso9011 added:

"Yazi I am out of words, all I can say may your bank balance grow bigger and bigger day by day."

