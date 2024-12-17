A heartwarming video of a married couple’s inspiring journey to homeownership is making waves online

The husband shared a touching message about their struggles on TikTok, faith, and love through it all

South Africans are inspired by their story and flooded the comments with love and congratulations

Dreams do come true, especially when you’re building them with someone you love. A couple’s glow-up from a kasi backroom to a stunning suburban home tugged at heartstrings.

Husband sheds light on tough journey

The husband shared a TikTok video of their new house, pouring his heart out in the caption.

He wrote about marrying with zero savings, surviving dark times, and keeping their faith strong. Now, they’re living the life they used to “see and sbwl" on social media.

The heartfelt message also expressed gratitude to his wife for standing by him through thick and thin.

"I love you so much Mama Naledi! May God continue Blessing this union because, without a doubt, I married my other half."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi celebrates couple's win

The video got a whopping 957,000 views. Netizens are congratulating them, and praising them for sticking together.

See some comments below:

@elle.ssgee said:

"Proof ukuthi not all backroom mjolo is nonsense. 😭❤️

@khanyisiledlamin41 suggested:

"Please marry her sir. It's rare to find women like her. ❤🥺"

@asnathm8 commented:

"Ma menemene take notes, this is how it should be."

@RishongileVuma mentioned:

"My partner and I also started in a backroom Ekasi and now we have our own house ko di burbs🥹🙏"

@XowlaKlaas wrote:

"Manifesting this for me and my husband. 🥰"

@SiFuMuzik commented:

"Wabona the lady I'm with now is my whole support system once I reach my destinations. I'm giving her the word. 🥰"

@ChefBrianM stated:

"God is never late but always on time. 🙏🏾 This is beautiful. 😮‍💨"

@445@Loveable_WS added:

"At least you didn't forget the person you were struggling with and you will be more blessed for that congratulations guys."

3 Inspiring homeownership journeys in SA

Embracing the journey from humble beginnings, a couple celebrated moving from a crumbling shack to a charming house.

A young South African woman proudly flaunted her new first apartment and shared her joy and gratitude.

Transitioning from renting to owning, a Mzansi woman credited her success to divine intervention.

