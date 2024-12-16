A 61-year-old woman showed that it’s never too late for true love in a trending TikTok video clip

The glowing bride rocked both traditional and white wedding dresses while having the time of her life on her big day

Mzansi people are swooning over her inspiring love story, feeling hopeful and uplifted by the special moment

A elderly woman shined on her wedding day. Image: @jackie.stian

Source: TikTok

We all know mjolo doesn’t come with a formula, and this story proves it! A 61-year-old woman recently tied the knot.

Elderly woman shines on wedding day

Visuals of festivities were posted on TikTok by @jackie.stian. The clip shows the elderly woman fitted like a queen in her traditional wedding attire and a gorgeous white gown.

Bride makes waves on TikTok

The heartwarming post clocked over 100,000 views on the popular social media platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to her love story

TikTokkers gushed about how young and radiant she looks. Many cheered her on, saying her story shows it’s never too late to find your happily ever after.

See a few comments below:

@Kgethego said:

"She looks young for 61! Congratulations mommy❤️"

@zenwithk typed:

"It’s never too late, lenyalo ke ko reyang! 💃🏻"

@Dikeledi shared:

"This reminds me of my parents' wedding that happened 2 months ago at the age of 65 and 70 💃💃💐❤️🙌🏾 What a blessing."

@lnaume23 wrote:

"When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen 🤗🤗

@laSmall.1208 stated:

"There is still a hope most, I will patiently wait for mokone 😂

@TLC.Lady posted:

"That I'm stressed at 35 and not married 🥰 This gives me hope 👌"

@Shalate commented:

"I would have guessed you to be around 53-55 🥰"

@085_wami added:

"It can only be God."

3 More age-defying viral love tales

An 80-year-old woman’s marriage to her 22-year-old lover went viral, sparking discussions and intrigue online.

After her parents opposed their union when she was 18, an elderly woman finally married the love of her life.

An older couple turned their wedding into a spectacle, delighting social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News