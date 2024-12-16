A South African woman shared a video showing her generous gift of R45,000 to her grandmother

She proved that the kind gesture was legit and shared her grandmother’s heartwarming reaction

The emotional post touched the hearts of social media users and sparked widespread admiration

A woman spoiled her grandmother with a hefty allowance. Image: @lebolisher

Source: TikTok

Love is expressed in many ways, and one woman's generosity spoke louder than words. The lady decided to spoil her grandmother with money.

Mzansi woman spoils her grandmother

She transferred a whopping R45,000 to her gogo and shared the moment online. The TikTok clip on her account @lebolisher includes proof of payment and heartfelt WhatsApp voice notes from her granny.

Her sweet and emotional reaction had everyone tearing up. The post gathered thousands of views and likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ways to show love to grandparents

Experts who are dedicated to bridging the generational gap say grandkids can show appreciation in countless ways. From spending quality time to thoughtful gestures like a heartfelt letter or practical gifts.

Watch the video below:

South Africans are in awe of her selfless act, flooding the comments with love. Many wished her more blessings.

See some reactions below:

@SilzGcilitshana shared:

"While I gave my parents R200 yesterday for December. 😭"

@Tholoana_Mashea posted:

"May your pockets never run dry. 😍😍😍❤️"

@catemakhubela688 mentioned:

"Endless blessings from nkgono wow. 😭😭🥰 Tswela pele ngwana. 🙌❤️"

@Donziey commented:

"You shall not get broke, granmas are the best blessings. 🥵Your pockets will be filled more and more."

@SandraRancho wrote:

"Yoh Lebo I'm chopping onions. 🥺🥺😭😭"

@MissSeleka said:

"More blessings your way Lebo. 🥰"

@Palesa_Thobatsi typed:

"May God bless you sis. 😭🙏❤️"

@tebellojulia added:

"Bathong MaLebza, it's you my love. I'm supper happy for you my love. May God bless your beautiful heart and hand."

Heartwarming grannies and granddaughters moments

A heartwarming video shows a young woman surprising her grandmother with a brand-new phone, bringing joy and tears to viewers.

A loving granddaughter bought her grandmother a beautiful wedding ring, and the touching video warmed the hearts of many.

After two years apart, a woman delighted her grandmother with a KFC meal, and the emotional video has melted hearts online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News