A young woman adorably surprised her grandmother with a new stunning cellphone

The elderly lady was adorably taken aback by the cute surprise from her granddaughter

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their love for the grandma and her granddaughter

A grandma was over the moon after her grandchild bought her a phone.

Source: Instagram

A video of an elderly woman expressing her happiness after receiving a new cellphone from her grandchild has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @azile_hazel, the woman is sitting in the comfort of her home when her grandchild surprises her with a new cellphone. The grandmother's reaction was adorably out of this world.

The elderly woman said she had never received such a nice phone before. She also made a joke that her granddaughter would teach her how to function the new gadget because she is old school for such a fancy phone.

"I bought my grandma a new phone and her reaction was priceless."

Young lady surprises grandma with phone

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the young woman's act

The video gained over 9k likes, with many online users loving what the granddaughter did for her grandma.

@Buzini loved:

"Oh the little girl in her BLOOMED so beautifully 💗🥹."

@fat 🤰🏽shared:

"May your pockets never run dry ♥️."

@😍MzukuluKaMaSthole❤ wrote:

"I would buy her gifts every month just for this reaction ❤️❤️❤️👑👑👑...Siyambongela sis Kwande🫂🫂."

@Tshepiso Captains commented:

"I'm on the process of buying mine something lenna.. Modimo kopa amfe the opportunity to do so.. 🙏."

@Buzz_Mzimasi🐻 said:

"I can get enough of this video❤️🥲. Ndicela umxelele there’s a stranger esinguBazu esithi molo kuMakhulu🥲❤️🥹."

@Vuyolwethu lo umhle.🏳️‍🌈 commented:

"Oohh betuna ,May God continue to bless you 🥺🫂."

Stranger spoils an elderly woman

In another story, Briefly News reported about a stranger who surprised a grandmother.

In a video uploaded on TikTok by @bigmankg, he came across a grandmother who was going about her shopping. The content creator approached the elderly lady and said he would bless her with R1 000. The grandmother shopped for food, and toiletries amongst many other stuff. The woman was visibly happy. She even declared her love for the shop.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News