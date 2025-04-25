South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and her two sons, Asante and Anesu, packed their bags and went on vacation

The talented fashion designer took her family on a much-needed holiday, saying they needed to recharge

Fans were in awe over Enhle Mbali's photos, with some relating to her life as a boy mom

Enhle Mbali and her family jetted off to enjoy a beachy vacation. Image: enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Oh, to travel with your children and live life carefree is every mom's dream. South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa packed her bags and headed to an undisclosed location with her two cubs.

Enhle Mbali and sons on holiday

The fashion designer is on holiday with her two boys, Asante and Anesu. The 'boy mom' reflected on her holiday, saying they are recharging.

"One toh, one toh. Stombe’sihle the lighting may not be top Shayela, but we’re so happy," she said in one post.

In one Instagram video, she and her youngest son are seen enjoying some time on the ocean.

The star then posted photos of them enjoying what looks like a bonfire. They were sharing laughs and giggles, forgetting about the real world.

Mzansi gushes over Enhle and her boys

Some fans are happy to see Enhle and her boys relaxing and enjoying life's greatest pleasures.

nothando gushed:

"Anisebahl. We love you, our beautiful queen. You are doing an amazing job."

missdenisezimba hyped:

"My beautiful sister from another mama."

mbalenhle said:

"Anesu is such a brave young Man.AAs are indeed your comforter Mommy. God Restores."

zosque stated:

"The happiness in your kids' faces all the time they are in pictures with you is noticeable. You are doing great, Queen. There is no greater blessing than your children."

mrs_makhubs noted:

"Your kids are always at their biggest smiles and fun mode when around you."

nativechild_co shared:

"Babies are getting so big. Stunning family."

pamela.kabini said:

"It's either your son is very tall or you, mommy, are very short. Beautiful family."

tshepo_mashie joked:

"The young man is getting taller...now he can reach the snacks without a stool."

slee_october said:

"Mommy you are protected by your boys."

uziphulele said:

"So, what age did we, the mothers, stop growing? The children are towering over us, and they are not done growing."

Black Coffee speaks on his failed marriage with Enhle Mbali

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee reflected on his failed marriage with Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. He spoke about his parents' divorce and how it contributed to it.

“I think I modelled marriage my way. Alone. Because of my upbringing and my parents' failing in marriage, and then my not being raised by both of them. I created my own world where I’m like, ‘When I get a chance to do this thing, I’m gonna do it this way.’ So much that you wanna lead in everything. You wanna cover everything,” he said. He also mentioned that there needs to be a driver and a navigator in a marriage.

